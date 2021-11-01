Baltimore Ravens' Malik Harrison struck in leg by stray bullet in Cleveland

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison (R), shown Oct. 11, 2020, ranks ninth on the Ravens with 22 total tackles this season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in his left calf, the team announced Monday. The 23-year-old Harrison was injured Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, according to the team. He received medical care at a local hospital and has been communicating with team doctors, with the linebacker set to return to Baltimore on Monday. Advertisement

"I don't think it's severe at all," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "I'm optimistic that it's going to be OK.

"Happy that he's OK and very grateful that he's OK and not hurt worse. Anything can happen. It's just a tough situation."

Harrison was added to the reserve/non-football injury list Monday, which means he won't participate in practice until medically cleared. Players on the NFI list don't count against their team's 53-man roster.

According to a police report, Harrison suffered the gunshot wound outside a Cleveland nightclub Sunday night while the Ravens were on their bye week.

Harrison told police that security kicked people out of the club after a fight broke out and that he was outside with a group of people when someone with a firearm was spotted. As he fled, Harrison heard multiple shots fired and noticed he'd been struck.

The NFL player told law enforcement that emergency services transported him to a hospital, where he was treated and later released from.

"I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the thoughts and prayers you have sent my way in the last 24 hours," Harrison wrote Monday night on Twitter. "I want to thank the EMS crew and the staff at the hospital for treating me.

"Although today has been very overwhelming, I'm excited to get back on the football field very soon playing the game I love to play."

Harrison started the first five games of the season for the Ravens, but his playing time has decreased in recent weeks. With veteran linebacker Josh Bynes getting more work, Harrison has been on the field for less than 20 defensive snaps in the last three games.

In seven games this season, Harrison has notched 22 total tackles and one stuff.

The Ravens (5-2) sit atop the AFC North and host the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday.