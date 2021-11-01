Watch Live
President Joe Biden, world leaders speak at U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26)
NFL
Nov. 1, 2021 / 10:48 AM

Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries

By Alex Butler
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry sustained a potential season-ending knee injury in Week 8. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston were among the top players to sustain potentially significant injuries in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and Fox Sports on Monday that a foot injury could end Henry's season. A source told Fox Sports that Henry broke a bone in the foot.

The Titans running back leads the NFL in rushing. Henry missed just two games through his first six seasons.

Winston sustained a knee injury in the first half of the New Orleans Saints win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in New Orleans. Saints coach Sean Payton called the injury "significant" when asked for details in his postgame news conference.

RELATED Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health

Sources told NFL Network and NBC Sports that the Saints fear Winston tore his ACL and sustained damage to his MCL. The injuries are expected to end his season. Winston will get an MRI on Monday to examine the damage. He was on crutches after the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson and Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold were among the other stars who left their Week 8 games early due to physical injuries.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley also announced Sunday that he stepped away from football to address his mental health.

RELATED San Francisco 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw has season-ending knee surgery

Most, if not all, of the players are expected to get MRIs and undergo additional tests Monday to determine the extent of their injuries.

Henry was one of the first players Sunday to sustained what appeared to be a serious injury. Titans trainers treated Henry's right foot toward the end of the second half of the team's 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but he returned to the game. He totaled 68 yards on 28 carries in the win.

Gronkowski returned to play for the first time since Week 3 in the Buccaneers' loss to the Saints. He started the game, but was ruled out in the third quarter due to back spasms.

RELATED Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan out for season with torn ACL

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters in his postgame news conference that Gronkowski "probably shouldn't have played."

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs sustained one of the final injuries on Sunday. The Cowboys said Diggs sustained a right ankle sprain late in their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Dallas. The injury will be evaluated more Monday, but Diggs told reporters Sunday that his injury isn't serious.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was ruled out before Sunday's game due to a calf injury. Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith sustained an ankle sprain and linebacker Jabril Cox sustained a right knee sprain in Sunday's win.

Quarterback Sam Darnold sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter of the Carolina Panthers win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters he did not know the severity of the concussion during his postgame news conference.

Darnold completed 13 of 24 passes for 129 yards in the win. He also gained 66 yards on eight carries.

Veteran safety Eddie Jackson sustained a hamstring injury in the first quarter and did not return to the Bears' 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Bears running back Damien Williams also exited with a knee injury and did not return.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell were among the other players injured in Week 8. Boswell sustained a concussion. Robinson sustained a bruised heel. Hunter sustained a shoulder injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) will host the New York Giants (2-5) in the final game of Week 8 at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will air on ESPN.

