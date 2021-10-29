Trending
NFL
Oct. 29, 2021

Hockenson, Kelce lead Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings

By Alex Butler
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) runs for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- T.J. Hockenson, Travis Kelce, Kyle Pitts, Dallas Goedert and Tyler Higbee lead my Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2021.

Hunter Henry, Noah Fant, Jared Cook, Dalton Schultz and C.J. Uzomah round out my Top 10 options for Week 8. Evan Engram is among my top tight end streamers.

Mark Andrews and Darren Waller are among the players who should be out of your starting lineup, as the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders serve Week 8 byes.

The top-tier tight ends should not leave your lineup, unless they are on a bye, if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

Look for players with great matchups on a weekly basis if you didn't draft an elite option. I recommend starting a tight end who will be the first or second target in their respective offense.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson tops my Week 8 rankings. Hockenson hasn't scored since Week 2, but received 20 total targets over his past two games.

He also averaged the ninth-most fantasy points per game among tight ends through seven weeks.

On Sunday, the Lions face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are tied for allowing the most touchdowns and allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends though seven games.

The Eagles also just allowed 60 yards and a score to Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau in Week 7. Look for Hockenson to catch at least eight passes for 80 yards and a score.

Travis Kelce is an every-week fantasy football starter, regardless of league format, but could provide a huge advantage in Week 8. I expect the Kansas City Chiefs star to play a vital role in Monday Night Football blowout of the New York Giants.

Kelce received a total of 33 targets over his last three games. He leads all tight ends and ranks sixth overall in targets on the season. The Giants defense is mediocre at defending tight ends, but will likely struggle to contain the Chiefs' arsenal of pass catchers.

Look for Kelce to see another 10 targets and total at least 100 yards in this matchup. He is my No. 2 tight end for Week 8.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is my No. 5 option this week. The Rams face the Houston Texans on Sunday in Houston. The Texans allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to the position through seven weeks.

The Texans also allowed a tight end to score in each of their last four games. Higbee received a season-high eight targets in Week 7. He caught five passes in each of his last two games. Look for the Rams tight end to total at least 50 yards and score.

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is on one of the best streaks for his position. Henry scored a touchdown in each of his last four games. On Sunday, the Patriots face the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through seven weeks. Look for Henry to extend his streak in this matchup. The Patriots tight end doesn't get a ton of targets, but should be in your lineup until his streak ends.

He is my No. 6 tight end for Week 8.

LONGSHOTS

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah sits at No. 10 in my Week 8 rankings. Uzomah averaged the 12th-most fantasy points per game among tight ends through seven weeks.

He also scored a touchdown in three of his last four games. Uzomah's hot streak included 95 yards and two scores in week 4 and 91 yards and two scores in Week 7. Look for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to keep targeting this 6-foot-6 playmaker in the red zone for the rest of the season.

The Bengals face the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through seven weeks. They also allowed a score to a tight end in two consecutive games.

Look for Uzomah to find the end zone and total at least 60 yards in Week 8.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is my No. 15 option this week. Engram caught a season-high six passes in Week 7. He saw at least five targets in four of his five starts this season.

Look for Engram to get at least six targets when the Giants battle the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs allowed a league-high 575 yards and the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends to start the season.

Engram is a stream-worthy TE1 this week if you are in a league that includes at least 14 teams and requires starting a tight end.

Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. PHI

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NYG

3. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR

4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at DET

5. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at HOU

6. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots at LAC

7. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. WAS

8. Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NE

9. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at MIN

10. C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals at NYJ

11. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

12. Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team at DEN

13. Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

14. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at BUF

15. Evan Engram, New York Giants at KC

16. Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

17. Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks vs. JAX

18. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

19. Ross Dwelley, San Francisco 49ers at CHI

20. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. PIT

