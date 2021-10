San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99), shown Oct. 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, notched eight total tackles in four games this season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, the team announced Friday. Kinlaw, who spent most of this season managing the nagging right knee ailment, had the procedure earlier this week in Los Angeles, with Dr. Neal ElAttrache performing the season-ending surgery.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday that Kinlaw will soon head to injured reserve.

"There's a lot of things that went into it that they found and things like that," Shanahan said. "I think the good news is they feel like they solved the problem. Obviously, it hurts he's not going to be with us this year.

"[The doctor] feels that he found the issue and thinks that will be good news for us next year."

The Niners selected Kinlaw with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He arrived in the league with concerns about a bothersome knee that eventually forced him to miss the final two games of the 2020 campaign.

Kinlaw finished the 2021 season with eight total tackles and a quarterback hit in four games.

In losing Kinlaw for the season, the 49ers are expected to activate defensive lineman Kevin Givens from injured reserve. Givens is returning from a high ankle sprain that has limited him to just two games this season.

The 49ers (2-4) are scheduled to play the Bears (3-4) on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.