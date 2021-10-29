Rams receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Los Angeles, seeks trade

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson, shown Sept. 8, 2019, won't play in the Rams' matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson and the team have agreed to explore trade options ahead of the NFL's trade deadline next week. McVay noted that Jackson won't play in the Rams' game against the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Advertisement

"I think what it boils down to is opportunities that I think he's deserving of and the situation, and some of the circumstances that surround him," McVay told reporters.

The league's trade deadline is Tuesday.

The Rams, in need of a deep-threat wideout, signed Jackson to a one-year, $4.5 million contract this past off-season. The signing reunited Jackson with McVay, who was one of Jackson's coaches with the Washington Football Team.

Jackson, however, has been used sparingly in the Rams' (6-1) first seven games this season. The 14-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowl selection has caught eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown.

"I think he's a tremendous player who has a great track record and resume, and I think that all the circumstances surrounding that, that [we] want to be able to be open-minded," McVay said. "This hasn't exactly been probably what he envisioned, and I think he deserves an opportunity to see if there's better options out there for him."

Fellow receiver Cooper Kupp leads the Rams with 56 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. Behind Kupp sits Woods, who has 35 catches for 423 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Second-year pro Van Jefferson has recorded 21 receptions for 304 yards and three receiving scores.

When asked if Jackson would be allowed to remain on the team if a trade partner isn't found before the deadline, McVay was unable to provide an answer.

"I'll have more information on that moving forward," he said.

The Rams are scheduled to play the Texans (1-6) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Houston.