Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 29, 2021 / 11:15 PM

Rams receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Los Angeles, seeks trade

By Connor Grott
Rams receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Los Angeles, seeks trade
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson, shown Sept. 8, 2019, won't play in the Rams' matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson and the team have agreed to explore trade options ahead of the NFL's trade deadline next week.

McVay noted that Jackson won't play in the Rams' game against the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Advertisement

"I think what it boils down to is opportunities that I think he's deserving of and the situation, and some of the circumstances that surround him," McVay told reporters.

The league's trade deadline is Tuesday.

RELATED San Francisco 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw has season-ending knee surgery

The Rams, in need of a deep-threat wideout, signed Jackson to a one-year, $4.5 million contract this past off-season. The signing reunited Jackson with McVay, who was one of Jackson's coaches with the Washington Football Team.

Jackson, however, has been used sparingly in the Rams' (6-1) first seven games this season. The 14-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowl selection has caught eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown.

"I think he's a tremendous player who has a great track record and resume, and I think that all the circumstances surrounding that, that [we] want to be able to be open-minded," McVay said. "This hasn't exactly been probably what he envisioned, and I think he deserves an opportunity to see if there's better options out there for him."

Advertisement
RELATED Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan out for season with torn ACL

Fellow receiver Cooper Kupp leads the Rams with 56 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. Behind Kupp sits Woods, who has 35 catches for 423 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Second-year pro Van Jefferson has recorded 21 receptions for 304 yards and three receiving scores.

When asked if Jackson would be allowed to remain on the team if a trade partner isn't found before the deadline, McVay was unable to provide an answer.

RELATED Houston Texans to trade veteran RB Mark Ingram to New Orleans Saints

"I'll have more information on that moving forward," he said.

The Rams are scheduled to play the Texans (1-6) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Houston.

Latest Headlines

San Francisco 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw has season-ending knee surgery
NFL // 44 minutes ago
San Francisco 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw has season-ending knee surgery
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, the team announced Friday.
Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan out for season with torn ACL
NFL // 3 hours ago
Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan out for season with torn ACL
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers starting tight end Robert Tonyan will miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season because of a significant knee injury, the team announced.
Hockenson, Kelce lead Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 9 hours ago
Hockenson, Kelce lead Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- T.J. Hockenson of the Detroit Lions and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 8.
Aaron Rodgers gets meme treatment, QB calls Internet 'undefeated'
NFL // 12 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers gets meme treatment, QB calls Internet 'undefeated'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers' reaction to a hit he took in a Green Bay Packers' win over the Arizona Cardinals became a viral meme even before the end of the game. Rodgers later shared and joked about the image with social media users.
Fantasy football: Allen, Stafford lead Week 8 quarterback rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Allen, Stafford lead Week 8 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butlers Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 8.
Mixon, Elliott, Robinson lead Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Mixon, Elliott, Robinson lead Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon, Ezekiel Elliott and James Robinson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 8.
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butlers Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 8.
Packers intercept Kyler Murray late, give Cardinals first loss
NFL // 15 hours ago
Packers intercept Kyler Murray late, give Cardinals first loss
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Rasul Douglas intercepted Kyler Murray in the end zone with 12 seconds left to lead the Green Bay Packers to a narrow win and end the Arizona Cardinals' undefeated (7-0) start to the 2021 NFL season.
Houston Texans to trade veteran RB Mark Ingram to New Orleans Saints
NFL // 2 days ago
Houston Texans to trade veteran RB Mark Ingram to New Orleans Saints
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Mark Ingram is set to reunite with fellow tailback Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints after the Houston Texans agreed to trade Ingram back to the franchise.
Cardinals' J.J. Watt ruled out for TNF game vs. Packers due to shoulder injury
NFL // 2 days ago
Cardinals' J.J. Watt ruled out for TNF game vs. Packers due to shoulder injury
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers because of a shoulder injury, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers gets meme treatment, QB calls Internet 'undefeated'
Aaron Rodgers gets meme treatment, QB calls Internet 'undefeated'
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks scandal
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks scandal
Fantasy football: Allen, Stafford lead Week 8 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Allen, Stafford lead Week 8 quarterback rankings
Hockenson, Kelce lead Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings
Hockenson, Kelce lead Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings
Entries set for next week's Breeders' Cup
Entries set for next week's Breeders' Cup
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement