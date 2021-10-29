Packers intercept Kyler Murray late, give Cardinals first loss

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 37 passes for 184 yards and two scores in a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday in Glendale, Ariz. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Rasul Douglas intercepted Kyler Murray in the end zone with 12 seconds left to lead the Green Bay Packers to a narrow win and end the Arizona Cardinals' undefeated (7-0) start to the 2021 NFL season. The Packers veteran cornerback jumped in front of Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green to snatch the clutch fourth-quarter turnover and clinch the 24-21 victory Thursday in Glendale, Ariz. Advertisement

"I was thinking: 'I gotta make a play,'" Douglas told reporters. "He threw it to my guy and I just made a play."

The Packers forced three turnovers and held a 15-minute edge in time of possession.

Packers All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams did not play due to his recent placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for just 184 yards, but threw two touchdown passes in the win.

"I think we're a gritty football team," Rodgers said. "I think nobody expected us to win [Thursday] with the guys we had out. I'm really proud of the guys. I felt like we had a lot of confidence."

The Packers and Cardinals punted on the first three drives of the game. Murray then orchestrated a seven-play, 63-yard touchdown drive. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds ended the possession with an 11-yard rushing score.

Rodgers' Packers responded with a 14-play, 75-yard drive. Packers running back Aaron Jones ended that possession with a 2-yard rushing touchdown three minutes into the second quarter.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby made a 21-yard field goal midway through the quarter. The Packers led 10-7 at halftime.

Safety Henry Black intercepted Murray on the first drive of the second half. Rodgers threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Randall Cobb five plays later to push the Packers lead to 10 points.

Cardinals running back James Conner scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown on the next drive, but the Packers answered with another touchdown.

Rodgers ended that 12-play, 91-yard possession with a 6-yard touchdown toss to Cobb four seconds into the fourth quarter. Conner scored another rushing touchdown on the Cardinals next drive, but the score provided the final points of the night.

The Packers used 7:22 of the clock on their next possession, but turned it over on downs at the Cardinals 1-yard line. The Cardinals then marched 94 yards the other way to set up a potential game-winning touchdown.

Murray lined up for a 2nd and goal from the Packers 5-yard line. He stepped back in the pocket and fired a pass to the right side of the end zone. Green engaged his arms with Douglas, didn't turn around for the ball and it went past his right shoulder.

Douglas smacked the ball with his left hand and snagged the second-effort interception before he went out of bounds, ending the Cardinals rally.

"It was a miscommunication," Murray told reporters, when asked about his last throw to Green. "I couldn't tell you what happened. We just got to be better.

"We both know we weren't on the same page and it cost us, but we'll be better because of it."

Murray completed 22 of 33 passes for 274 yards and two interceptions in the loss. Packers running back Aaron Jones totaled 110 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches.

The Packers (7-1) battle the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. EDT Nov. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Cardinals (7-1) face the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. EDT Nov. 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.