Aaron Rodgers gets meme treatment, QB calls Internet 'undefeated'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined social media users in sharing a viral meme of himself from a Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday in Glendale, Ariz. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers' reaction to a hit he took in a Green Bay Packers' win over the Arizona Cardinals became a viral meme even before the end of the game. Rodgers later shared and joked about the image with social media users. The hit occurred early in the third quarter of the Packers' 24-21 triumph Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Rodgers completed 22 of 37 passes for 184 yards and two scores in the win. Advertisement

"I saw it," Rodgers told reporters, when asked about the viral photo in his postgame news conference. "Man, the Internet is undefeated."

The All-Pro quarterback lined up for a first and goal play from the Cardinals' 2-yard line at the start of the sequence. He took the snap out of the shotgun formation. Rodgers dropped back and lofted a pass to his right as the Cardinals pass rush approached.

Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips hit Rodgers as he released the pass. Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb caught the pass for a touchdown. Phillips was penalized for roughing the passer.

Advertisement When you realize your bet losing streak is approaching double digits:pic.twitter.com/ajwaEptstj— FOX Bet Live (@FOXBetLive) October 29, 2021

Rodgers briefly stayed on the ground after the hit. His helmet slipped up his head and he gave a stunned reaction.

A screenshot of his face proceeded to make its way onto social media networks. Thousands of users created funny captions to coincide with Rodgers' reaction.

Rodgers reposted several of the memes to his Instagram story. One fan said Rodgers had the same look when the Packers intercepted Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to end the game. Another said Rodgers' look is the same he uses when Netflix asks him if he's still watching a show.

"These memes got me," the quarterback wrote.

Rodgers' Packers (7-1) will face the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. EDT Nov. 7 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs (3-4) will host the New York Giants (2-5) at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.