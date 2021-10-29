Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 29, 2021 / 11:21 AM

Aaron Rodgers gets meme treatment, QB calls Internet 'undefeated'

By Alex Butler
Aaron Rodgers gets meme treatment, QB calls Internet 'undefeated'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined social media users in sharing a viral meme of himself from a Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday in Glendale, Ariz. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers' reaction to a hit he took in a Green Bay Packers' win over the Arizona Cardinals became a viral meme even before the end of the game. Rodgers later shared and joked about the image with social media users.

The hit occurred early in the third quarter of the Packers' 24-21 triumph Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Rodgers completed 22 of 37 passes for 184 yards and two scores in the win.

Advertisement

"I saw it," Rodgers told reporters, when asked about the viral photo in his postgame news conference. "Man, the Internet is undefeated."

The All-Pro quarterback lined up for a first and goal play from the Cardinals' 2-yard line at the start of the sequence. He took the snap out of the shotgun formation. Rodgers dropped back and lofted a pass to his right as the Cardinals pass rush approached.

RELATED Fantasy football: Allen, Stafford lead Week 8 quarterback rankings

Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips hit Rodgers as he released the pass. Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb caught the pass for a touchdown. Phillips was penalized for roughing the passer.

Rodgers briefly stayed on the ground after the hit. His helmet slipped up his head and he gave a stunned reaction.

RELATED Mixon, Elliott, Robinson lead Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings

A screenshot of his face proceeded to make its way onto social media networks. Thousands of users created funny captions to coincide with Rodgers' reaction.

Rodgers reposted several of the memes to his Instagram story. One fan said Rodgers had the same look when the Packers intercepted Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to end the game. Another said Rodgers' look is the same he uses when Netflix asks him if he's still watching a show.

RELATED Packers intercept Kyler Murray late, give Cardinals first loss

"These memes got me," the quarterback wrote.

Rodgers' Packers (7-1) will face the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. EDT Nov. 7 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs (3-4) will host the New York Giants (2-5) at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Allen, Stafford lead Week 8 quarterback rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Allen, Stafford lead Week 8 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butlers Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 8.
Mixon, Elliott, Robinson lead Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Mixon, Elliott, Robinson lead Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon, Ezekiel Elliott and James Robinson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 8.
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butlers Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 8.
Packers intercept Kyler Murray late, give Cardinals first loss
NFL // 3 hours ago
Packers intercept Kyler Murray late, give Cardinals first loss
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Rasul Douglas intercepted Kyler Murray in the end zone with 12 seconds left to lead the Green Bay Packers to a narrow win and end the Arizona Cardinals' undefeated (7-0) start to the 2021 NFL season.
Houston Texans to trade veteran RB Mark Ingram to New Orleans Saints
NFL // 1 day ago
Houston Texans to trade veteran RB Mark Ingram to New Orleans Saints
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Mark Ingram is set to reunite with fellow tailback Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints after the Houston Texans agreed to trade Ingram back to the franchise.
Cardinals' J.J. Watt ruled out for TNF game vs. Packers due to shoulder injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Cardinals' J.J. Watt ruled out for TNF game vs. Packers due to shoulder injury
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers because of a shoulder injury, the team announced.
Houston Texans owner Cal McNair apologizes for use of anti-Asian slur
NFL // 1 day ago
Houston Texans owner Cal McNair apologizes for use of anti-Asian slur
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Cal McNair, the owner of the NFL's Houston Texans, issued an apology for using an anti-Asian slur to describe the coronavirus pandemic at a charity event in Houston.
Los Angeles Chargers release kicker Tristan Vizcaino, sign Dustin Hopkins
NFL // 2 days ago
Los Angeles Chargers release kicker Tristan Vizcaino, sign Dustin Hopkins
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers made a change at kicker Tuesday, releasing Tristan Vizcaino and signing former Washington Football Team member Dustin Hopkins.
Steelers' Mike Tomlin halts USC, LSU coaching rumors: 'That's a joke to me'
NFL // 2 days ago
Steelers' Mike Tomlin halts USC, LSU coaching rumors: 'That's a joke to me'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday shut down speculation that he could be in the running to fill head-coaching vacancies at USC or LSU.
Allen Lazard joins fellow WR Davante Adams on Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 list
NFL // 2 days ago
Allen Lazard joins fellow WR Davante Adams on Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 list
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, meaning the team could be without its top three wideouts for Thursday night's showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Allen, Stafford lead Week 8 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Allen, Stafford lead Week 8 quarterback rankings
Astros storm to Game 2 win over Braves, tie World Series at 1-1
Astros storm to Game 2 win over Braves, tie World Series at 1-1
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks scandal
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks scandal
Mixon, Elliott, Robinson lead Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings
Mixon, Elliott, Robinson lead Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement