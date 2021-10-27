Watch Live
New Mexico authorities give initial findings of investigation into Alec Baldwin shooting that killed crew member
Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 27, 2021 / 11:41 AM

Mixon, Elliott, Robinson lead Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings

By Alex Butler
Mixon, Elliott, Robinson lead Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon, Ezekiel Elliott, James Robinson, Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook top my Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021.

Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, Darrell Henderson, Nick Chubb and Aaron Jones round out my Top 10 options for Week 8.

Advertisement

Kenneth Gainwell and Alex Collins are two other running backs to consider for your weekly lineup if you are in a league that features at least 14 teams.

Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman are among the players who should not be in starting lineups, as the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders get Week 8 byes.

RELATED Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings

Plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week are available aside from the elite names. Try to find a player who will get a lot of carries, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 8 matchup.

TOP SHELF

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is the top player in my Week 8 rankings. Mixon ranks third among the NFL's rushing leaders. He also earned the second-most carries through his first seven games and scored in three of his last four starts.

Advertisement
RELATED Fantasy football: Cousins, Gainwell, Lazard among best Week 8 adds

This week, the Bengals face the New York Jets. The Jets allowed the most rushing touchdowns and fantasy points per game to running backs through six games this season. They also allowed a league-high 193.6 yards from scrimmage per game to the position.

Look for the Bengals to give Mixon at least 30 touches in this matchup. I expect more than 150 yards from scrimmage and a score from the Bengals workhorse.

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys were on bye in Week 7. The star running back returns in Week 8 to face the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed the 11th-most rushing yards to running backs through their first six games.

RELATED Kamara, Henry, Jones lead Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings

They also allowed the seventh-most rushing yards per game so far this season. Elliott is averaging the fourth-most fantasy points per game among running backs and scored in four of his last five starts.

Look for the Cowboys star to total at least 120 yards and a score in this matchup Sunday in Minneapolis. He is my No. 2 running back for Week 8.

SNEAKY PLAYS

James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars is the No. 3 running back in my Week 8 rankings. Robinson got off to a slow start in 2021, but scored touchdowns in each of his last four games. He posted at least 100 yards from scrimmage in three of those matchups, including 149 rushing yards in Week 6.

Advertisement

This week, the Jaguars face the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks surrendered a league-high 1,274 yards from scrimmage to running backs through their first seven games. They also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Robinson should post at least 100 yards from scrimmage in this matchup. He is an elite RB1 play.

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson is the No. 8 player in my Week 8 rankings. Henderson faces the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL in their first seven games this season.

They also tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to the position. Henderson scored in four of his six starts this season and should get another touchdown in this matchup. I expect the Rams to build a huge lead in this game, which will increase Henderson's workload.

He is a low-end RB1.

LONGSHOTS

Kenneth Gainwell of the Philadelphia Eagles was my top waiver wire addition this week. Eagles starter Miles Sanders sustained a sprained ankle in Week 7 and isn't expected to pay in Week 8. That opens the door for Gainwell to get the majority of the backfield workload.

Advertisement

Gainwell, my No. 14 option, picked up 61 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 7. He should provide value as a runner and pass catcher again Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs through their first seven games. They also allowed a league-high 12 touchdowns to the position. Gainwell can be used as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 or flex streamer this week due to the great matchup and increased workload.

Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins isn't the most explosive option in fantasy football, but is useful due to his great matchup in Week 8.

The Seahawks host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Seattle. The Jaguars tied for allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns and allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through seven weeks.

Collins will get another start Sunday in place of injured starter Chris Carson. He piled up 101 yards yards and scored in Week 6, but totaled just 35 yards on the ground in Week 7. I expect at least 100 yards from scrimmage from Collins this week.

He is my No. 19 option and can be used as an RB2 or flex play in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Advertisement

Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at NYJ

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at MIN

3. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at SEA

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at IND

5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

6. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

7. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NE

8. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams at HOU

9. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. PIT

11. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at AZ

10. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

12. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

13. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions vs. PHI

14. Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles at DET

15. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers at CHI

16. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers at ATL

17. Zach Moss, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

18. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR

19. Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks vs. JAX

20. Damien Harris, New England Patriots at LAC

Advertisement

21. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

22. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. GB

23. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. WAS

24. Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NYG

25. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals vs. GB

26. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at DEN

27. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins at BUF

28. Michael Carter, New York Jets vs. CIN

29. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. WAS

30. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

This week in the National Football League

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 21 hours ago
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butlers Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 8.
Los Angeles Chargers release kicker Tristan Vizcaino, sign Dustin Hopkins
NFL // 13 hours ago
Los Angeles Chargers release kicker Tristan Vizcaino, sign Dustin Hopkins
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers made a change at kicker Tuesday, releasing Tristan Vizcaino and signing former Washington Football Team member Dustin Hopkins.
Steelers' Mike Tomlin halts USC, LSU coaching rumors: 'That's a joke to me'
NFL // 14 hours ago
Steelers' Mike Tomlin halts USC, LSU coaching rumors: 'That's a joke to me'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday shut down speculation that he could be in the running to fill head-coaching vacancies at USC or LSU.
Allen Lazard joins fellow WR Davante Adams on Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 list
NFL // 17 hours ago
Allen Lazard joins fellow WR Davante Adams on Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 list
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, meaning the team could be without its top three wideouts for Thursday night's showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.
Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies after working Chiefs-Titans game
NFL // 1 day ago
Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies after working Chiefs-Titans game
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Carl Madsen, who worked as an NFL official for more than two decades, died on his way home from working a Week 7 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans in Nashville, the NFL announced. He was 71.
Fantasy football: Cousins, Gainwell, Lazard among best Week 8 adds
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Cousins, Gainwell, Lazard among best Week 8 adds
MIAMI, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Kenneth Gainwell and wide receiver Allen Lazard are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's favorite fantasy football waiver wire additions for Week 8.
Saints defense harrasses backup Geno Smith in win vs. Seahawks
NFL // 1 day ago
Saints defense harrasses backup Geno Smith in win vs. Seahawks
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints defense sacked backup quarterback Geno Smith five times and allowed just 219 total yards to beat the Seattle Seahawks as rain mists swarmed Lumen Field.
Los Angeles Rams trade LB Kenny Young to Denver Broncos
NFL // 1 day ago
Los Angeles Rams trade LB Kenny Young to Denver Broncos
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The injury-depleted Denver Broncos acquired linebacker Kenny Young in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
Jets acquire QB Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles after Zach Wilson injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Jets acquire QB Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles after Zach Wilson injury
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson out at least two games with a sprained knee, the New York Jets reacquired veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Packers' Davante Adams put on COVID-19 list; Bears' Matt Nagy positive for virus
NFL // 1 day ago
Packers' Davante Adams put on COVID-19 list; Bears' Matt Nagy positive for virus
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers could be without Davante Adams for Thursday night's showdown against the Arizona Cardinals after the star wide receiver was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies after working Chiefs-Titans game
Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies after working Chiefs-Titans game
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
Braves' Charlie Morton fractures fibula in Game 1, out for rest of World Series
Braves' Charlie Morton fractures fibula in Game 1, out for rest of World Series
Allen Lazard joins fellow WR Davante Adams on Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 list
Allen Lazard joins fellow WR Davante Adams on Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 list
Stan Bowman, Blackhawks president, resigns amid release of investigative report
Stan Bowman, Blackhawks president, resigns amid release of investigative report
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement