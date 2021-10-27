Fantasy football: Allen, Stafford lead Week 8 quarterback rankings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) was on bye in Week 7 and is my top fantasy football option in Week 8. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford top my Week 8 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2021. Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts round out my Top 5 options for Week 8. Kirk Cousins, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, Ben Roethlisberger and Daniel Jones also land in my Top 10. Advertisement

Carson Wentz is among the other quarterbacks I would consider starting if you are weak at the position.

Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr should be out of all lineups as the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders serve Week 8 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Josh Allen averaged the most fantasy points per game among quarterbacks through the first seven weeks this season.

He was on bye in Week 7, but threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his previous five starts. Allen threw for at least 300 yards and three scores in three of his last four games.

This week, Allen's Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins allowed the second-most passing yards and seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through seven weeks. They also allowed two scores to Allen in Week 2.

I expect Allen to throw at least three touchdown passes in a Bills blowout victory Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. He is the No. 1 player in my Week 8 quarterback rankings.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford sits at No. 2 in my Week 8 rankings. Stafford ranks sixth among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game. He either threw at least two touchdown passes or for more than 300 yards in each of his seven starts this season.

This week, the Rams battle the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through seven weeks. Stafford is one of the most-consistent quarterbacks in the NFL as of late and should be started in all leagues.

He should give your team an advantage at the position in Week 8.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings were on bye in Week 7. They return to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. The Cowboys are tied for allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

The Cowboys defense allowed at least two touchdown passes in five of their six games this season. Cousins threw three touchdown passes in Week 6. He also threw three scores in Week 2 and in Week 3.

I expect another three-touchdown-toss performance from the Vikings quarterback in what should be a shootout Sunday in Minneapolis.

Cousins, one of my top waiver wire targets, is my No. 6 quarterback for Week 8. He makes a great bye week fill in if you roster Lamar Jackson or if your normal starter faces a tough defense.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is my No. 9 option for Week 8. He can be used as a QB1 streamer in leagues with at least 12 teams.

The Steelers face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. The Browns are tied for allowing the second-most touchdown passes to quarterbacks through seven games (16), including 10 touchdown tosses over the last three weeks.

Roethlisberger threw multiple touchdown passes in just one of his first six starts this season, but should emerge prepared out of his bye week. I expect at least 250 yards and two touchdown tosses from the Steelers quarterback.

LONGSHOTS

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got off a great start this season as a fantasy football factor, but struggled to produce over his last three games.

The dual threat runner and passer should provide streamer value in Week 8, when the Giants battle the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday in Kansas City, Mo.

The Chiefs allowed the second-most fantasy points per game, a league-high 241 rushing yards and four rushing scores to quarterbacks through the first seven weeks.

The Giants should get back some of their injured playmakers this week, which will improve Jones' opportunities for production. I expect at least two passing scores and a rushing touchdown from Jones.

He is my No. 10 option and a matchup-based QB1 in leagues with at least 14 teams going forward.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is the No. 13 option in my Week 8 rankings, but should only be started if you are desperate.

Wentz threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his last four games. He also ran for a touchdown in Week 7. Look for Wentz to throw another two scores this week, when the Colts host the Tennessee Titans in an important AFC South division matchup.

The Titans allowed the fifth-most passing yards and sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through seven weeks. I expect this to be a defensive matchup, but Wentz should get several chances to provide fantasy points when the Colts reach the red zone.

Week 8 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

2. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at HOU

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NYG

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at MIN

5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at DET

6. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

7. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NE

9. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

10. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at KC

11. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR

12. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at NYJ

13. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

14. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

15. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos vs. WAS

16. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. PHI

17. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at IND

18. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at BUF

19. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team at DEN

20. Mac Jones, New England Patriots at LAC

This week in the National Football League