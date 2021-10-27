Trending
NFL
Oct. 27, 2021 / 10:44 PM

Houston Texans to trade veteran RB Mark Ingram to New Orleans Saints

By Connor Grott
Houston Texans to trade veteran RB Mark Ingram to New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram, shown Nov. 22, 2018, spent his first eight NFL seasons in New Orleans. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Mark Ingram is set to reunite with fellow tailback Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints after the Houston Texans agreed to trade Ingram back to the franchise.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday that the agreement between the Texans and Saints includes a swap of late-round draft picks. The pending deal is the second trade in two months between the teams after the Saints acquired veteran cornerback Bradley Roby from Houston in Week 1.

The Saints were in need of depth at running back after parting ways with veteran Latavius Murray in September and losing backup tailback Tony Jones Jr. to injury.

Ingram spent his first eight seasons with the Saints after the organization selected him in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He notched 6,007 rushing yards, 1,598 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns before New Orleans let him walk in free agency in 2019.

The 31-year-old Ingram sits just 89 rushing yards behind Deuce McAllister for the Saints' franchise record in that category.

Before Ingram's departure from New Orleans, Ingram and Kamara formed one of the best running back tandems in league history. Nicknamed "Boom and Zoom," they became the first duo to both surpass 1,500 total scrimmage yards during the same season in 2017.

Ingram served as the Texans' lead tailback this season, recording 294 yards and a touchdown on 92 carries.

