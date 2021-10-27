Houston Texans to trade veteran RB Mark Ingram to New Orleans Saints

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Mark Ingram is set to reunite with fellow tailback Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints after the Houston Texans agreed to trade Ingram back to the franchise.
League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday that the agreement between the Texans and Saints includes a swap of late-round draft picks. The pending deal is the second trade in two months between the teams after the Saints acquired veteran cornerback Bradley Roby from Houston in Week 1.