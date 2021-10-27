Trending
Oct. 27, 2021

Houston Texans owner Cal McNair apologizes for use of anti-Asian slur

By Alex Butler

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Cal McNair, the owner of the NFL's Houston Texans, issued an apology for using an anti-Asian slur to describe the coronavirus pandemic at a charity event in Houston.

McNair, 60, apologized for the remark Tuesday in a statement released by the team.

Earlier Tuesday, sources told Bally Sports that the Texans owner used the term "China Virus" when he addressed more than 100 attendees at the Houston Texans Foundation Charity Golf Classic this spring at River Oaks Country Club.

"My comments at the event last May included an inappropriate choice of words," McNair said. "I immediately apologized to people who approached me then and I apologize again now.

"I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone."

McNair worked under his father, former Texans owner Bob McNair, in 2002, the franchise's first season. He was named vice chairman in 2008 and chief operating officer in 2012.

McNair was promoted to chairman in 2018, the same year Bob McNair died after a long battle with cancer. He became the Texans chief executive officer in 2019.

The Texans (1-6) will host the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

