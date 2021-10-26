Trending
NFL
Oct. 26, 2021 / 7:48 AM

Saints defense harrasses backup Geno Smith in win vs. Seahawks

By Alex Butler
Linebacker Demario Davis (pictured) sacked Geno Smith twice in a New Orleans Saints win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday in Seattle. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints defense sacked backup quarterback Geno Smith five times and allowed just 219 total yards to beat the Seattle Seahawks as rain mists swarmed Lumen Field.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis totaled a game-high 10 tackles and two sacks in the 13-10 win Monday in Seattle. Running back Alvin Kamara totaled 179 yards from scrimmage and a score on 30 touches in the victory.

"We take a lot of pride in our defense," Davis told reporters. "We've got to be able to play complimentary football. We have a very high standard for our group and there's no other way that we would take it.

"Defense was on the field with the game on the line. We get excited and we play with a lot of energy in those situations."

RELATED Los Angeles Rams trade LB Kenny Young to Denver Broncos

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston overcame the slick field and wet footballs to complete 19 of 35 passes for 222 yards and a score.

"It wasn't that bad," Winston said. "It was just a great game. They played good football and we played some good football so it was definitely a tough game."

The Seahawks and Saints punted to start the game. Smith, who started in place of injured star quarterback Russell Wilson, threw an 84-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver D.K. Metcalf five minutes into the first quarter to give the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.

RELATED Packers' Davante Adams put on COVID-19 list; Bears' Matt Nagy positive for virus

The Saints cut into the deficit with a Brian Johnson field goal 4:23 before halftime. Winston connected with Kamara for a 13-yard score about three minutes later to give the Saints a 10-7 lead at halftime.

The Saints and Seahawks continued their sloppy offensive performances through most of the third quarter. Seahawks kicker Jason Myers made a 50-yard field goal with 14 seconds left in the frame to tie the game at 10-10.

The Saints took their final advantage with a 13-play, 42-yard drive in the fourth quarter. Johnson ended the possession with a 33-yard field goal.

RELATED Fan's surrendered ball from Brady's 600th TD pass worth up to $1M

Smith threw two incompletions and was sacked twice on the Seahawks final drive. The Saints then ran out the final 1:04 on the clock to secure the Week 7 victory.

Smith completed 12 of 22 passes for 167 yards and a score. Metcalf hauled in two catches for 96 yards and a score. Seahawks running back Alex Collins ran for 35 yards on 16 carries.

Defensive ends Cameron Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon and safety Malcolm Jenkins and Davis combined for the Saints' five sacks.

"It's tough, we lost," Smith told reporters. "No one's happy about it. It's another close game for us. We had a chance right there at the end. It's tough.

"One thing I know about these guys is no one's going to quit. No one's going to point a finger. We're all going to pick up what we need to pick up. And we're all going to get better. You know, find ways to get better and find ways to get a win."

The Saints (4-2) host the Buccaneers (6-1) at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Seahawks (2-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday at Lumen Field.

