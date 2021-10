Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, shown Sept. 19, 2021, was recently linked to the head-coaching vacancies at USC and LSU. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday shut down speculation that he could be in the running to fill head-coaching vacancies at USC or LSU. "Hey, guys, I don't have time for that speculation," Tomlin emphatically told reporters during his weekly news conference. "I mean, that's a joke to me. I got one of the best jobs in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? Advertisement

"That will be the last time I address it. Not only today, but moving forward. Never say never, but never. OK? Anybody else got any questions about any college jobs, there's not a booster with a big enough blank check."

Tomlin ended his fiery response by referencing two NFL head coaches that previously had success but have been struggling this season: "Anybody asking [New Orleans Saints coach] Sean Payton about that? Anybody asking [Kansas City Chiefs coach] Andy Reid about stuff like that?"

The 49-year-old Tomlin was recently linked to the openings at USC and LSU through speculation by former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley, who spent time in the Steelers' front office.

Former Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark and ex-Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer also floated Tomlin's name around as a possible candidate.

Tomlin, who became the youngest head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl at age 36 when the Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII, has posted a 154-87-1 record in Pittsburgh. He has never had a losing season since taking over the Steelers in 2007.