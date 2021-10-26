Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 26, 2021 / 6:59 PM

Allen Lazard joins fellow WR Davante Adams on Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 list

By Connor Grott
Allen Lazard joins fellow WR Davante Adams on Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 list
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), shown Sept. 26, 2021, will miss the Packers' Thursday night game against the Arizona Cardinals after his placement on the COVID-19 list. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, meaning the team could be without its top three wideouts for Thursday night's showdown against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

Lazard's placement on the COVID-19 list comes one day after All-Pro receiver Davante Adams landed on the list following a positive test result. Lazard was added to the list as a close contact.

Advertisement

By all indications, the 25-year-old Lazard isn't vaccinated against the coronavirus and will have to quarantine for five days, meaning the Iowa State product will miss Thursday's matchup in Arizona.

RELATED Packers' Davante Adams put on COVID-19 list; Bears' Matt Nagy positive for virus

Unless Marquez Valdes-Scantling makes his return from injured reserve, the Packers could be down three starting receivers against the Cardinals. Valdes-Scantling has missed the team's past four games because of a hamstring injury, but there is optimism he can return this week.

"There's a little bit of a shock factor, for sure," Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Adams' positive test. "But we dealt with it last year. We're maybe slightly more healthy than some of the other teams as far as not having as many cases. But there have been cases here and we've dealt with them."

Advertisement

Veteran wideout Randall Cobb, who returned to the Packers this season after spending time with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans over the last two years, is expected to serve as Green Bay's top pass-catcher against the Cardinals if Adams, Lazard and Valdes-Scantling are unable to suit up.

RELATED Fantasy football: Cousins, Gainwell, Lazard among best Week 8 adds

Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones ranks second on the Packers with 26 receptions in 2021.

The Packers (6-1) are scheduled to play the Cardinals (7-0) at 8:20 p.m. EDT Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

RELATED Los Angeles Rams trade LB Kenny Young to Denver Broncos

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 4 hours ago
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butlers Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 8.
Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies after working Chiefs-Titans game
NFL // 7 hours ago
Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies after working Chiefs-Titans game
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Carl Madsen, who worked as an NFL official for more than two decades, died on his way home from working a Week 7 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans in Nashville, the NFL announced. He was 71.
Fantasy football: Cousins, Gainwell, Lazard among best Week 8 adds
NFL // 7 hours ago
Fantasy football: Cousins, Gainwell, Lazard among best Week 8 adds
MIAMI, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Kenneth Gainwell and wide receiver Allen Lazard are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's favorite fantasy football waiver wire additions for Week 8.
Saints defense harrasses backup Geno Smith in win vs. Seahawks
NFL // 11 hours ago
Saints defense harrasses backup Geno Smith in win vs. Seahawks
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints defense sacked backup quarterback Geno Smith five times and allowed just 219 total yards to beat the Seattle Seahawks as rain mists swarmed Lumen Field.
Los Angeles Rams trade LB Kenny Young to Denver Broncos
NFL // 20 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams trade LB Kenny Young to Denver Broncos
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The injury-depleted Denver Broncos acquired linebacker Kenny Young in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
Jets acquire QB Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles after Zach Wilson injury
NFL // 21 hours ago
Jets acquire QB Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles after Zach Wilson injury
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson out at least two games with a sprained knee, the New York Jets reacquired veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Packers' Davante Adams put on COVID-19 list; Bears' Matt Nagy positive for virus
NFL // 1 day ago
Packers' Davante Adams put on COVID-19 list; Bears' Matt Nagy positive for virus
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers could be without Davante Adams for Thursday night's showdown against the Arizona Cardinals after the star wide receiver was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Fan's surrendered ball from Brady's 600th TD pass worth up to $1M
NFL // 1 day ago
Fan's surrendered ball from Brady's 600th TD pass worth up to $1M
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The football from Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass, given to a fan and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, is worth between $500,000 and $1 million, several auction houses said.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes clears protocol, 'feels fine' after hit vs. Titans
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes clears protocol, 'feels fine' after hit vs. Titans
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a hard hit to the head in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but cleared the concussion protocol and said he "feels fine."
Carson Wentz leads Colts to sloppy comeback win vs. 49ers
NFL // 1 day ago
Carson Wentz leads Colts to sloppy comeback win vs. 49ers
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Quarterback Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes through steady rain and helped the Indianapolis Colts overcome a 10-point deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers on a soaked field at Levi's Stadium.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies after working Chiefs-Titans game
Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies after working Chiefs-Titans game
Fan's surrendered ball from Brady's 600th TD pass worth up to $1M
Fan's surrendered ball from Brady's 600th TD pass worth up to $1M
College football: Texas Tech fires head coach Matt Wells after loss to Kansas State
College football: Texas Tech fires head coach Matt Wells after loss to Kansas State
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves set to start 2021 World Series
Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves set to start 2021 World Series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement