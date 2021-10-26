Allen Lazard joins fellow WR Davante Adams on Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), shown Sept. 26, 2021, will miss the Packers' Thursday night game against the Arizona Cardinals after his placement on the COVID-19 list. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, meaning the team could be without its top three wideouts for Thursday night's showdown against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Lazard's placement on the COVID-19 list comes one day after All-Pro receiver Davante Adams landed on the list following a positive test result. Lazard was added to the list as a close contact. Advertisement

By all indications, the 25-year-old Lazard isn't vaccinated against the coronavirus and will have to quarantine for five days, meaning the Iowa State product will miss Thursday's matchup in Arizona.

Unless Marquez Valdes-Scantling makes his return from injured reserve, the Packers could be down three starting receivers against the Cardinals. Valdes-Scantling has missed the team's past four games because of a hamstring injury, but there is optimism he can return this week.

"There's a little bit of a shock factor, for sure," Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Adams' positive test. "But we dealt with it last year. We're maybe slightly more healthy than some of the other teams as far as not having as many cases. But there have been cases here and we've dealt with them."

Veteran wideout Randall Cobb, who returned to the Packers this season after spending time with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans over the last two years, is expected to serve as Green Bay's top pass-catcher against the Cardinals if Adams, Lazard and Valdes-Scantling are unable to suit up.

Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones ranks second on the Packers with 26 receptions in 2021.

The Packers (6-1) are scheduled to play the Cardinals (7-0) at 8:20 p.m. EDT Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.