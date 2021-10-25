Packers' Davante Adams put on COVID-19 list; Bears' Matt Nagy positive for virus

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17), shown Oct. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals, is in jeopardy of missing his team's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers could be without Davante Adams for Thursday night's showdown against the Arizona Cardinals after the star wide receiver was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Adams tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the outlets, the All-Pro wideout hasn't been required to follow NFL protocols for unvaccinated players, indicating that he is vaccinated. Advertisement

If Adams is vaccinated and asymptomatic, he would need two negative test results at least 24 hours apart to play Thursday against the undefeated Cardinals in Arizona.

Adams' placement on the COVID-19 list came shortly after Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said the team is expected to be without defensive coordinator Joe Barry for the Thursday Night Football contest in Arizona due to COVID-19 rules.

LaFleur also told reporters that his team has entered the league's enhanced mitigation protocols that call for daily coronavirus testing of all personnel. The protocol also requires masks to be worn at the Packers' facility.

The Packers conducted meetings virtually Monday, a day after their 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team. LaFleur noted that there are "potentially some other issues with the [coaching staff]."

Adams, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, leads the Packers with 52 catches for 744 receiving yards this season. He is tied for second in the league in receptions and ranks third in receiving yards.

Also Monday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is something that for us, it's a reminder for all of us to be extremely cautious and to understand where we're at," Nagy said. "We've seen it with other teams in the league and society in general, so we're working through that."

Nagy said there weren't any other positive tests Monday, and he felt OK despite the diagnosis.

All NFL coaches must be vaccinated, and Nagy will need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart before he can return.