Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young (L), shown Sept. 12, 2021, started all seven of the Rams' games this season. He has notched 39 total tackles and one sack in 2021.

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The injury-depleted Denver Broncos acquired linebacker Kenny Young in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. The Broncos traded a 2024 sixth-round draft pick to the Rams in exchange for Young and a 2024 seventh-round selection, according to the teams. Young becomes the second linebacker that Denver has acquired in the past three days after the team added former Minnesota Vikings defender Stephen Weatherly. Advertisement

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Friday that general manager George Paton was "looking" at all options to add help at the linebacker position. During the Broncos' 17-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, linebackers Von Miller, Micah Kiser and Curtis Robinson all suffered injuries.

The 26-year-old Young, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, is playing in his fourth NFL season. He started all seven of the Rams' games this season and played at least 40% of the defensive snaps in six of those matchups.

Young has notched 39 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.

Advertisement We've agreed to a trade with the Rams to acquire LB Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. ยป https://t.co/ZEvTcukWqM pic.twitter.com/fSBfTZyzEl— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 25, 2021

Rams head coach Sean McVay said the decision to deal Young to the Broncos was "financially driven."

"It does give us some flexibility. Whether or not that means any major big moves are imminent for us, that's not something that I can really speak on right now," McVay told reporters.

The Broncos currently have seven linebackers on injured reserve, including starters Bradley Chubb (knee), Josey Jewell (chest) and Alexander Johnson (chest).