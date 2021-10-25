Advertisement
Oct. 25, 2021 / 8:26 AM

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes clears protocol, 'feels fine' after hit vs. Titans

By Alex Butler
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects to play next week despite taking a hard hit to the head in a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a hard hit to the head in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but cleared the concussion protocol and said he "feels fine."

"I feel fine now," Mahomes told reporters Sunday in Nashville. "Y'all saw the hit. I took my time getting up, but I felt fine. You have to go through the protocol, but I did everything I needed to do to be here [at a postgame news conference]."

The hit occurred midway through the fourth quarter of the 27-3 setback at Nissan Stadium. Mahomes took a 4th-and-18 snap from the Titans 25-yard line to start the sequence.

He dropped back, scanned the field and stepped forward in the pocket. Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry brought Mahomes down by his legs. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons dove at Mahomes' upper body as he attempted to make a throw as he was pulled down.

RELATED Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves Week 7 game with knee injury

Simmons forced a fumble on the play, but the Chiefs recovered the loose ball. The Titans defender's knee hit the quarterback in the head during the hit. Mahomes head bent backwards as he fell. He briefly stayed on the ground and appeared as if he couldn't stand on his own power as he was helped off the field by Chiefs teammates.

"I have full memory of the play," Mahomes said. "You get pretty hard, sometimes you just want to lay there."

Mahomes completed 20 of 35 passes for 206 yards. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble. He was held without a touchdown pass for just the third time in his career as a full-time starter.

RELATED Atlanta Falcons place pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. on injured reserve

Chiefs backup Chad Henne replaced Mahomes at the end of Sunday's game. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 82 yards. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said it was his decision to remove Mahomes for the rest of the game.

"Pat was in the concussion protocol," Reid told reporters. "He cleared it and I decided not to put him back in."

Mahomes hinted that he plans to play in Week 8 and he will "try to be better next week."

RELATED Dolphins coach Flores 'happy' with QB Tua Tagovailoa, won't discuss Watson rumors

"Well go in, talk about it and watch the film," Mahomes said. "I trust that we will find it. That's what leadership and great teams are is being able to battle through adversity.

"It's been rainbows and flowers and awesome for the last few years, but whenever you want to build something substantial and great, you are going to go through parts like this."

The Chiefs (3-4) host the New York Giants (2-5) at 8:15 p.m. EDT Nov. 1 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

