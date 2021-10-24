Advertisement
Oct. 24, 2021 / 5:03 PM

Falcons edge Dolphins despite Tua Tagovailoa's 4 TDs

By Alex Butler
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 336 yards, two scores and an interception in a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Atlanta Falcons to a narrow win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Falcons won the game despite being out-gained in total yardage and a nearly 10 minute edge in time of possession for the Dolphins.

"We didn't do enough, especially when we have to play our best," Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters. "We didn't do that."

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high four touchdown passes, but also threw two interceptions.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan completed 25 of 40 passes for 336 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also lost a fumble. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts hauled in seven catches for 163 yards.

The Dolphins opened the game with a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Tagovailoa threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Ford to end the possession.

The Falcons answered with a Koo 33-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter. The Falcons defense blocked a 49-yard attempt from Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders on the next possession.

Ryan used the momentum to orchestrate a 10-play, 61-yard touchdown drive. He threw a 5-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Calvin Ridley to end the possession and give the Falcons a 10-7 lead.

Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins intercepted Tagovailoa in the red zone on the next possession. Koo made a 36-yard field goal on the next drive to give the Falcons a 13-7 lead at halftime.

Ryan threw a 49-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Russell Gage on the third snap of the third quarter.

Tagovailoa threw a jump ball in the end zone for tight end Mike Gesicki with 5:18 remaining in the quarter. Gesicki out jumped two defenders to snag the pass for a 6-yard touchdown.

Ryan and Tagovailoa threw interceptions on consecutive snaps to start the fourth quarter. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown about a minute into the quarter to give the Falcons a 27-14 edge.

The Dolphins responded with a nine-play, 90-yard touchdown drive. Tagovailoa threw a 7-yard touchdown toss to running back Myles Gaskin to end the drive and cut the Falcons lead to six points with 8:35 remaining.

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah stripped the ball from Ryan to force a fumble on the Falcons next drive. Dolphins safety Nik Needham jumped on the loose ball for a clean recovery.

The Dolphins turned the turnover into points when Tagovailoa threw his fourth touchdown pass of the day. He found Mack Hollins for that 4-yard score to give the Dolphins a late one-point lead.

Ryan answered with two clutch first-down connections with Pitts on the final drive. The plays help to set up Koo's attempt from the Dolphins' 18-yard line.

"The margin error is slim in this league," Tagovailoa said. "We had many opportunities to get good drives going. We just didn't make use of those opportunities that the defense gave us."

The Dolphins (1-6) battle the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 31 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Falcons (2-5) host the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

