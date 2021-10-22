Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 22, 2021 / 5:02 PM

Buccaneers rule out Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game vs. Bears

By Connor Grott
Buccaneers rule out Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game vs. Bears
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81), shown Jan. 9, 2021, missed practice all week because of an ankle injury. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled out star pass-catchers Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears due to injuries.

Brown missed practice all week because of a sprained ankle, which he suffered during the Buccaneers' 28-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Despite the extra rest days after the Thursday Night Football matchup on Oct. 14, the veteran wideout wasn't able to recover quickly enough.

Advertisement

It will be Brown's second missed game this season, as he failed to suit up in Week 3 due to COVID-19. His 418 receiving yards are second most on the team -- two yards behind Mike Evans and nine more than Chris Godwin.

In his absence, the Bucs are expected to utilize second-year receiver Tyler Johnson in Brown's role.

RELATED Dolphins coach Flores 'happy' with QB Tua Tagovailoa, won't discuss Watson rumors

"Tyler has done a good job. Everyone has a lot of confidence in Tyler," Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said. "He does a good job out here whenever he gets his chance and he's made a bunch of plays in games.

Advertisement

"It's certainly not too big for him and I think he's got a good attitude, a good work ethic. We've just got to keep trying to get better together."

Gronkowski, meanwhile, will miss Sunday's contest against the Bears as he continues to recover from a rib injury. The All-Pro tight end has been limited to just three games this season due to injuries.

Tampa Bay also will be without starting inside linebacker Lavonte David, who is recovering from an ankle sprain, and cornerback Richard Sherman, who has a hamstring ailment.

The status of outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will be determined closer to Sunday after he failed to practice this week due to shoulder and hand injuries.

RELATED Giants' Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay out vs. Panthers

Latest Headlines

Giants' Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay out vs. Panthers
NFL // 43 minutes ago
Giants' Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay out vs. Panthers
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The injury-plagued New York Giants will be without at least three key offensive players in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium.
Dolphins coach Flores 'happy' with QB Tua Tagovailoa, won't discuss Watson rumors
NFL // 2 hours ago
Dolphins coach Flores 'happy' with QB Tua Tagovailoa, won't discuss Watson rumors
MIAMI, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he is "happy" with Tua Tagovailoa and won't discuss rumors when asked Tuesday about the franchise's reported interest in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Waller, Goedert lead Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Waller, Goedert lead Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 7.
Kamara, Henry, Jones lead Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Kamara, Henry, Jones lead Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry and Aaron Jones lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 7.
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill, Marquise Brown and Davante Adams lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 7.
D'Ernest Johnson runs wild in spot start, leads Browns over Broncos
NFL // 9 hours ago
D'Ernest Johnson runs wild in spot start, leads Browns over Broncos
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- D'Ernest Johnson took advantage of a last-minute start, running for 146 yards and a touchdown and leading the Cleveland Browns to a win over the Denver Broncos in the first NFL game of Week 7.
Philadelphia Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert from COVID-19 list
NFL // 18 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert from COVID-19 list
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles starting tight end Dallas Goedert was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the team announced.
Indianapolis Colts' Julian Blackmon done for season with torn Achilles
NFL // 18 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts' Julian Blackmon done for season with torn Achilles
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn Achilles during practice this week.
Fantasy football: Mahomes, Murray lead Week 7 quarterback rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Mahomes, Murray lead Week 7 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 7.
Ex-Houston Texans edge rusher Whitney Mercilus to sign with Green Bay Packers
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-Houston Texans edge rusher Whitney Mercilus to sign with Green Bay Packers
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- After a flurry of injuries on defense, the Green Bay Packers are signing former Houston Texans pass rusher Whitney Mercilus to shore up their depth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

D'Ernest Johnson runs wild in spot start, leads Browns over Broncos
D'Ernest Johnson runs wild in spot start, leads Browns over Broncos
China bans Boston Celtics games after Enes Kanter's Tibet comments
China bans Boston Celtics games after Enes Kanter's Tibet comments
Chris Taylor hits three homers as Dodgers beat Braves in Game 5 of NLCS
Chris Taylor hits three homers as Dodgers beat Braves in Game 5 of NLCS
Six Conference USA schools to join American Athletic Conference
Six Conference USA schools to join American Athletic Conference
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement