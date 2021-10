New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, shown Dec. 9, 2019, will miss his second straight game because of an ankle injury. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The injury-plagued New York Giants will be without at least three key offensive players in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. The Giants announced Friday that star running back Saquon Barkley and wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay will miss this week's matchup due to injuries. It will be the second straight game that Barkley (ankle) and Golladay (knee) sit out. Advertisement

Toney, meanwhile, exited last week's 38-11 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams after aggravating a previous ankle injury.

The 22-year-old Toney, who was a first-round draft pick earlier this year, is the Giants' leading receiver. He has notched 23 receptions for 317 yards this season despite not seeing extensive playing time the first two weeks of the 2021 campaign.

Barkley, who has played just four games from beginning to end this season, leads the Giants with three total touchdowns.

The Giants, however, could have tight end Evan Engram (calf) and wideouts Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) available for Sunday's contest against Carolina. Those players are listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.

New York (1-5) is set to battle the Panthers (3-3) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday. The Giants then take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 on ESPN's Monday Night Football.