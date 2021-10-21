Waller, Goedert lead Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (C) is my No. 2 fantasy football play in Week 7. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, Travis Kelce, Hunter Henry and Mark Andrews lead my Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2021. T.J. Hockenson, Tyler Higbee, Noah Fant, Kyle Pitts and Ricky Seals-Jones round out my Top 10 options for Week 7. Ross Dwelley and Zach Ertz are among my top tight end streamers. Advertisement

Dawson Knox, Dalton Schultz, Jared Cook, Tyler Conklin, Pat Freiermuth and Dan Arnold are among the players who should be out of your starting lineup, as their teams serve Week 7 byes.

The top-tier tight ends should not leave your lineup, unless they are on a bye, if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

Look for players with great matchups on a weekly basis if you didn't draft an elite option. I recommend starting a tight end who will be the first or second target in their respective offense.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller averaged the sixth-most fantasy points per game at his position over the first six weeks of the season.

He is tied with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs for the most targets (53) among tight ends in 2021. Waller caught at least four passes in each of his first six games. He reached the end zone twice.

This week, the Raiders face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are tied with the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans for allowing a league-high five scores to tight ends. The Eagles allowed a tight end to score in each of their last four games.

I expect Waller, my top tight end in Week 7, to score a touchdown and catch at least eight passes in this matchup. He is a must-start for the rest of the season, regardless of league format.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert no longer has to compete with Zach Ertz for targets after Ertz was traded last week to the Arizona Cardinals. Goedert, who missed Week 6 due to COVID-19, returns this week to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders allowed the fifth-most receiving yards, tied for allowing the second-most receiving touchdowns and allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through six weeks.

Goedert scored in two of his first five starts this season. He should get several chances to score his third touchdown of the season Sunday in Paradise, Nev. I expect at least 80 yards and a touchdown from the Eagles tight end in Week 7. He is my No. 2 option.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots is on a tear, with a touchdown in three consecutive games. He lands at No. 4 in my Week 7 rankings. The Patriots host the New York Jets on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

The Jets allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through six weeks. Look for Henry to extend his touchdown streak in this matchup. He also should secure at least five catches for 60 yards.

Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts was on bye last week and returns to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. Pitts logged the best performance of his young career in Week 5, with nine catches for 119 yards and a score.

Look for the Falcons to target Pitts at least 10 times in this matchup. I expect him to turn those looks into at least eight catches for 50 yards and a score.

Pitts is my No. 9 play.

LONGSHOTS

San Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4. He hauled in two passes for 25 yards in Week 5 and served a Week 6 bye.

Dwelley is a low-end streamer this week and lands at No. 14 in my rankings. He should only be in your lineup if your normal starter is on a bye week and you play in a league with at least 14 teams that requires starting tight ends.

I expect Dwelley to see a handful of targets when the 49ers host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The Colts allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through six weeks. Dwelley should get several red zone opportunities, but is a touchdown-or-bust play.

Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz will suit up for the Arizona Cardinals this weekend against the Houston Texans.

The Texans allowed the second-most fantasy points to the position through six weeks.

Look for the Cardinals to control this game and make a lot of trips to the red zone. Ertz is another risky play, but should be on the end of a touchdown toss from Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Ertz is my No. 17 tight end.

Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. PHI

2. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at LVR

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at TEN

4. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. NYJ

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

6. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at LAR

7. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. DET

8. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at CLE

9. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons at MIA

10. Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team at GB

11. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. WAS

12. Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts at SF

13. Anthony Firkser, Tennessee Titans vs. KC

14. Ross Dwelley, San Francisco 49ers vs. IND

15. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. ATL

16. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. DEN

17. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. HOU

18. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints at SEA

19. C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

20. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI