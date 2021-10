Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88), shown Oct. 21, 2018, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Oct. 12 and missed last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles starting tight end Dallas Goedert was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the team announced. The roster move will bolster the Eagles' depth at the position after the franchise traded veteran pass-catcher Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals last week. Advertisement

Goedert, however, didn't take part in the Eagles' practice Thursday. The team said he missed the practice session because of an illness.

The 26-year-old Goedert was placed on the COVID-19 list Oct. 12 and missed the Eagles' Thursday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a result. Ertz started in Goedert's absence and caught a touchdown pass in the Eagles' 28-22 loss to the Bucs.

Goedert ranks third on the Eagles with 216 receiving yards this season. He has 15 catches and is tied with two others for the team lead in touchdown receptions (two).

The second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has recorded 152 catches for 1,681 yards and 14 touchdowns in 47 career games with the Eagles.

Philadelphia (2-4) is scheduled to play the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.