Indianapolis Colts' Julian Blackmon done for season with torn Achilles

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn Achilles during practice this week.

The Colts announced Thursday that Blackmon sustained the season-ending injury during Wednesday's practice.

"That's a huge loss," Colts linebacker and team captain Darius Leonard said. "A guy who was playing at a very high level this season, someone who does everything right. No matter what you ask him, he's doing it.

"He's always come in with a smile on his face, never complained about anything and for him to go down in practice the way that he did, that sucks. I hated it for him. It'll be a tough loss for our defense because there's nobody who ballhawks like he does. ... For a freak accident like that to happen in practice, nobody wants to get hurt in practice."

This is the second major injury in less than two years for Blackmon, who was playing in his second season with the Colts. He suffered a torn ACL during the Pac-12 title game while at Utah in 2019.

Blackmon, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, finished the 2021 season with 34 total tackles, one forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Advertisement We will continue to trust our Lord! He had this planned for me from the beginning. It's how we respond that matters! Let's get this W this week!! https://t.co/8iEaxjvj5x— Julian Blackmon (@JumpManJu32) October 21, 2021

"Hopefully he comes back even stronger, even better and continues to be that ballhawk that he is."— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 21, 2021

The 23-year-old Blackmon notched 42 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and six passes defensed in his rookie season.

After Blackmon's injury, the Colts are expected to add depth at safety, as Khari Willis, George Odum and Andrew Sendejo are the only players at the position currently on the roster.

Indianapolis (2-4) is scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) on NBC's Sunday Night Football this week.