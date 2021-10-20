Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (L) is my No. 2 fantasy football play in Week 7. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill, Marquise Brown, Davante Adams, Mike Evans and Cooper Kupp top my Week 7 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021. Courtland Sutton, Calvin Ridley, Deebo Samuel, D.J. Moore and DeAndre Hopkins round out my Top 10 options for Week 7. A.J. Green and Jaylen Waddle are among my other favorite wide receivers to start this week. Advertisement

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Chase Claypool are among the wide receivers who should be benched this week, as their teams are on byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs is the No. 3 fantasy football wide receiver, on a points-per-game basis. His 46 catches are tied with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams for the most in the NFL.

Hill drew at least 12 targets from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in four of his six starts this season. He hauled in his fifth receiving score of the season in Week 6.

This week, the Chiefs face the Tennessee Titans. The Titans allowed the most receiving yards, touchdowns and fantasy points per game to wide receivers through the first six weeks of 2021. This is a horrible recipe for the Titans and should give your fantasy football team a huge advantage.

Hill is my top wide receiver for Week 7.

Baltimore Ravens speedster Marquise Brown is my No. 2 wide receiver for Week 7. Brown ranks eighth in fantasy points per game among wide receivers. He caught just four passes for 35 yards in Week 6, but scored touchdowns in four of six appearances this season.

This week, the Ravens battle the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are tied for allowing the fourth-most catches to wide receivers. Look for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to get Brown involved early against this unit.

I expect a few big plays from Brown, including a long score. He is a WR1 in this matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is my No. 6 option for Week 7. Sutton scored a touchdown in each of his last two games. He secured eight catches for 94 yards in Week 6 and ranks 19th in fantasy points per game over his last four starts.

The Broncos face the Cleveland Browns on Thursday in Cleveland. The Browns allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through six weeks. I expect Sutton to stay hot, score and gain at least 80 yards in this matchup. He is a WR1 in all leagues.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel continues to be one of the most pleasant surprises to start the fantasy football season. Samuel ranks second in fantasy points per game. He ranks fifth in the NFL with 548 receiving yards.

Samuel caught a season-low three passes in Week 6, but still scored a rushing touchdown. Look for the 49ers star to get back on track as a pass-catcher this week, when he faces the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts are tied with the Titans for allowing a league-high 10 scores to wide receivers through six weeks. They also allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position.

I expect Samuel to catch at least eight passes for 95 yards and score in this matchup. He is my No. 8 wide receiver.

LONGSHOTS

A.J. Green of the Arizona Cardinals is my No. 16 wide receiver for Week 7. Green averaged the 27th-most fantasy points per game among wide receivers over the last four weeks. He either scored a touchdown or gained at least 100 yards in three of those matchups.

Green also caught at least five passes in three of his last four games. Look for the veteran's involvement in the Cardinals' offense to continue this week when they face the Houston Texans.

The Texans aren't bad against opposing wide receivers this season, but this Cardinals offense is one of the most talent-packed in the league. The Texans should struggled to defend the Cardinals run game and focus their secondary attention on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Look for Green to capitalize as Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray checks off of Hopkins in his progressions. Green is a solid WR2 this week in leagues with at least 12 teams.

Miami Dolphins rookie Jaylen Waddle is tied for the ninth in the NFL with 37 catches. That total ranks higher than that of DeAndre Hopkins. Darren Waller, D.K. Metcalf, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans and Mike Williams, among others.

While most of Waddle's receptions went for short gains, he continues to see valuable looks in the Dolphins offense, especially if you play in a points-per-reception league.

Waddle hauled in 10 catches for 70 yards and two scores in Week 6. I expect similar production, without the scores, in Week 7. The Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Falcons owned one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL last season, but are improved in 2021.

Waddle and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should connect at least 10 more times in this matchup. I expect a season-high yardage total for the rookie pass catcher.

Waddle is my No. 21 option and can be used as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3 this week in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Week 7 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at TEN

2. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. WAS

4. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI

5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. DET

6. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at CLE

7. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at MIA

8. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. IND

9. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at NYG

10. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. HOU

11. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

12. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI

13. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team at GB

14. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. KC

15. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. DET

16. A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals vs. HOU

17. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. NO

18. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at SF

19. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders vs. PHI

20. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs at TEN

21. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. ATL

22. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. NO

23. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at AZ

24. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at LVR

25. Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos at CLE

26. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts at SF

27. Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints at SEA

28. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals vs. HOU

29. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI

30. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. IND

31. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. DEN

32. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at TB

33. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

34. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns vs. DEN

35. Bryan Edwards, Las Vegas Raiders vs. PHI

36. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

37. Corey Davis, New York Jets at NE

38. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets at NE

39. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at LAR

40. Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions at LAR

41. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers at NYG

42. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams vs. DET

43. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. PHI

44. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. CAR

45. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. HOU

46. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. WAS

47. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears at TB

48. Sammy Watkins, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

49. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. ATL

50. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. NYJ