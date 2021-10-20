Kamara, Henry, Jones lead Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara leads my Week 7 fantasy football rankings. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon top my Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021. Darrell Henderson, D'Andre Swift, Darrel Williams, Chuba Hubbard and Cordarrelle Patterson round out my Top 10 options for Week 7. Advertisement

James Conner and Myles Gaskin are two other running backs to consider for your weekly lineup if you are in a league that features at least 14 teams.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Najee Harris, Austin Ekeler, James Robinson and Zach Moss are among the players who should not be in starting lineups, as their teams get Week 7 byes.

Plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week are available aside from the elite names. Try to find a player who will get a lot of carries, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 7 matchup.

TOP SHELF

Alvin Kamara finished the 2020 season as the No. 3 running back in fantasy football. Kamara did not score a rushing touchdown through his first four games and ranks 14th in points this season.

Kamara exploded off for 122 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 21 touches in Week 5. Look for Kamara to come out of his Week 6 bye on fire. I expect him to post another performance with at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a score.

The Saints face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday in Seattle. The Seahawks are the only team in the NFL to allow more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage to running backs through six weeks. They also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs to start the season.

Kamara is my top running back for Week 7.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is my No. 3 option this week. Jones either gained at least 99 yards from scrimmage or scored in each of his last five games.

This week, the Packers host the Washington Football Team. Washington allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs through six weeks.

Jones received at least 17 touches in each of his last five games and should see close to 20 touches in this great matchup. I expect at least 100 total yards and a score from the Packers running back.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams is No. 6 in my Week 7 running back rankings. Henderson gained at least 100 yards from scrimmage or scored in each of his five appearances this season. He gained 107 yards from scrimmage and scored twice in Week 6.

This week, the Rams battle the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed a league-high 12 scores to running backs and the most fantasy points per game to the position to start the season.

Henderson should provide elite RB1 production in this great matchup.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard faces the New York Giants in Week 7. The Giants allowed the second-most rushing yards and sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through six weeks.

Hubbard piled up 134 yards from scrimmage in Week 5. He scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 6. I expect a similar performance this week. Hubbard is my No. 9 running back.

LONGSHOTS

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is my No. 12 option for Week 7. Conner scored in three consecutive games, a total of five touchdowns, from Week 3 through Week 5. He gained 71 yards on 16 carries in Week 6.

Look for the Cardinals to use Conner a lot again in Week 7 against the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the third-most rushing yards and eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through six weeks.

I expect Conner to gain at least 80 yards and score against the Texans in a Cardinals blowout victory.

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin is inconsistent so far this season, but should improve due to the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Gaskin gained 99 yards from scrimmage and scored twice in Week 5 against the stout Tampa Bay Buccaneers run defense.

He struggled to get going in Week 6, but should rebound this week against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Falcons defense allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards to running backs through five games, but can be exposed to versatile players like Gaskin.

Look for the Dolphins running back to gain at least 80 yards from scrimmage in this matchup. He also should get several chances to score in what I believe will be a high-scoring game.

Gaskin is my No. 18 play and can be used as a low-end RB2/flex play in leagues with at least 14 teams. He is a better streaming start in points-per-reception leagues.

Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at SEA

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. KC

3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. WAS

4. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at SF

5. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

6. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams vs. DET

7. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at LAR

8. Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs at TEN

9. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers at NYG

10. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons at MIA

11. Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks vs. NO

12. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. HOU

13. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at LVR

14. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. PHI

15. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI

16. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals vs. HOU

17. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at CLE

18. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins vs. ATL

19. Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. NYJ

20. Damien Williams, Chicago Bears at TB

21. Michael Carter, New York Jets at NE

22. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers vs. IND

23. Devontae Booker, New York Giants vs. CAR

24. Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons at MIA

25. Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

26. D'Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns vs. DEN

27. J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team at GB

28. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos at CLE

29. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers vs. WAS

30. Kenyan Drake, Las Vegas Raiders vs. PHI