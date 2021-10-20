Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 20, 2021 / 7:40 PM

Seattle Seahawks claim ex-Indianapolis Colts QB Jacob Eason off waivers

By Connor Grott

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks claimed quarterback Jacob Eason off waivers Wednesday, according to the team, a day after the Indianapolis Colts waived him.

Eason joins his hometown NFL team and bolsters the Seahawks' quarterback depth while star signal-caller Russell Wilson continues to recover from finger surgery. With Wilson on injured reserve, Seattle now has Geno Smith and Eason on its 53-man roster, along with Jake Luton and Danny Etling on the practice squad.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old Eason, who was a fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Washington in 2020, has appeared in one game this season, completing 2 of 5 pass attempts for 25 yards and an interception in place of an injured Carson Wentz in Week 2.

Eason didn't see the field during his rookie season. The Colts opted to waive him after the franchise activated rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger off injured reserve.

Wilson is required to miss at least two more games before he can return from IR. It remains unclear if the Seahawks plan to make Eason or Luton the backup to Smith.

Advertisement

The Seahawks had a vacant roster spot after parting ways with cornerback Tre Flowers last week and didn't need to make a corresponding roster move to add Eason.

Read More

Browns' Baker Mayfield to miss TNF matchup vs. Broncos due to shoulder injury Baltimore Ravens star OT Ronnie Stanley to undergo season-ending ankle surgery Chicago Bears put pass rusher Robert Quinn on COVID-19 list

Latest Headlines

Browns' Baker Mayfield to miss TNF matchup vs. Broncos due to shoulder injury
NFL // 1 hour ago
Browns' Baker Mayfield to miss TNF matchup vs. Broncos due to shoulder injury
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns star quarterback Baker Mayfield was ruled out of his team's "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Denver Broncos because of a nagging shoulder injury.
Kamara, Henry, Jones lead Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 5 hours ago
Kamara, Henry, Jones lead Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry and Aaron Jones lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 7.
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 8 hours ago
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill, Marquise Brown and Davante Adams lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 7.
Baltimore Ravens star OT Ronnie Stanley to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
NFL // 21 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens star OT Ronnie Stanley to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley will undergo season-ending surgery on his injured left ankle for the second consecutive season.
Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot helps wife deliver newborn daughter at home
NFL // 21 hours ago
Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot helps wife deliver newborn daughter at home
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot unexpectedly helped his wife, Aumari, deliver the couple's second child early Tuesday morning inside their Florida home.
Chicago Bears put pass rusher Robert Quinn on COVID-19 list
NFL // 22 hours ago
Chicago Bears put pass rusher Robert Quinn on COVID-19 list
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears placed veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team announced.
Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox fractured hand in MNF loss to Tennessee Titans
NFL // 23 hours ago
Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox fractured hand in MNF loss to Tennessee Titans
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills starting tight end Dawson Knox suffered a fracture in his right hand during his team's 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans on ESPN's "Monday Night Football," the team announced.
Fantasy football: Tua Tagovailoa, D'Ernest Johnson among best Week 7 adds
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Tua Tagovailoa, D'Ernest Johnson among best Week 7 adds
MIAMI, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa and D'Ernest Johnson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top fantasy football players to add off your waiver wire in Week 7.
Titans use Derrick Henry, goal-line stand to hold off Bills
NFL // 1 day ago
Titans use Derrick Henry, goal-line stand to hold off Bills
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry ran for 143 yards and three scores and the Tennessee Titans stuffed quarterback Josh Allen on a fourth-quarter goal-line stand to earn a dramatic win over the Buffalo Bills in the final NFL game of Week 6.
Minnesota Vikings put Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson on IR with hamstring injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings put Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson on IR with hamstring injury
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings placed Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MLB playoffs: Altuve, Astros stage late rally, tie ALCS vs. Red Sox
MLB playoffs: Altuve, Astros stage late rally, tie ALCS vs. Red Sox
Cody Bellinger, Dodgers rally for 6-5 win over Braves in Game 3 of NLCS
Cody Bellinger, Dodgers rally for 6-5 win over Braves in Game 3 of NLCS
Stephen Curry, Warriors edge LeBron's Lakers with second-half comeback
Stephen Curry, Warriors edge LeBron's Lakers with second-half comeback
Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox fractured hand in MNF loss to Tennessee Titans
Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox fractured hand in MNF loss to Tennessee Titans
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement