Seattle Seahawks claim ex-Indianapolis Colts QB Jacob Eason off waivers

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks claimed quarterback Jacob Eason off waivers Wednesday, according to the team, a day after the Indianapolis Colts waived him.

Eason joins his hometown NFL team and bolsters the Seahawks' quarterback depth while star signal-caller Russell Wilson continues to recover from finger surgery. With Wilson on injured reserve, Seattle now has Geno Smith and Eason on its 53-man roster, along with Jake Luton and Danny Etling on the practice squad.

The 23-year-old Eason, who was a fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Washington in 2020, has appeared in one game this season, completing 2 of 5 pass attempts for 25 yards and an interception in place of an injured Carson Wentz in Week 2.

Eason didn't see the field during his rookie season. The Colts opted to waive him after the franchise activated rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger off injured reserve.

A bounce-back day for Jacob Eason.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 5, 2021

Wilson is required to miss at least two more games before he can return from IR. It remains unclear if the Seahawks plan to make Eason or Luton the backup to Smith.

The Seahawks had a vacant roster spot after parting ways with cornerback Tre Flowers last week and didn't need to make a corresponding roster move to add Eason.