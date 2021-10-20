Trending
NFL
Oct. 20, 2021 / 9:52 PM

Ex-Houston Texans edge rusher Whitney Mercilus to sign with Green Bay Packers

By Connor Grott
Ex-Houston Texans edge rusher Whitney Mercilus to sign with Green Bay Packers
Former Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59), shown Jan. 12, 2020, was released by the Texans on Tuesday. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- After a flurry of injuries on defense, the Green Bay Packers are signing former Houston Texans pass rusher Whitney Mercilus to shore up their depth.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and Sports Illustrated that Mercilus agreed to a short-term contract with the Packers. The team has yet to confirm the agreement.

"Nothing's official," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday. "Until then, I'm not going to say much about it."

When asked whether the signing will become official soon, LaFleur responded: "We shall see."

Mercilus, who was released by the Texans on Tuesday after spending 10 seasons with the franchise, turned down more lucrative offers to join the Packers, according to reports. The Kansas City Chiefs were among the teams in the mix for the outside linebacker.

In six games for the Texans this season, Mercilus -- a first-round draft pick in 2012 -- notched 12 total tackles, three sacks and three quarterback hits. His 57 career sacks for Houston rank second in franchise history behind J.J. Watt, who registered 101 sacks with the Texans.

The Packers were already playing without Pro Bowl edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, who played just 18 snaps in the team's season opener before undergoing back surgery that has him out indefinitely. Green Bay then lost outside linebacker Preston Smith to an oblique injury during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Packers outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers, meanwhile, suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this month, leaving the team thin at the position.

Seattle Seahawks claim ex-Indianapolis Colts QB Jacob Eason off waivers
Browns' Baker Mayfield to miss TNF matchup vs. Broncos due to shoulder injury
Baltimore Ravens star OT Ronnie Stanley to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

Latest Headlines

Seattle Seahawks claim ex-Indianapolis Colts QB Jacob Eason off waivers
NFL // 2 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks claim ex-Indianapolis Colts QB Jacob Eason off waivers
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks claimed quarterback Jacob Eason off waivers Wednesday, according to the team, a day after the Indianapolis Colts waived him.
Browns' Baker Mayfield to miss TNF matchup vs. Broncos due to shoulder injury
NFL // 3 hours ago
Browns' Baker Mayfield to miss TNF matchup vs. Broncos due to shoulder injury
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns star quarterback Baker Mayfield was ruled out of his team's "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Denver Broncos because of a nagging shoulder injury.
Kamara, Henry, Jones lead Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 7 hours ago
Kamara, Henry, Jones lead Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry and Aaron Jones lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 7.
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 9 hours ago
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill, Marquise Brown and Davante Adams lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 7.
Baltimore Ravens star OT Ronnie Stanley to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
NFL // 22 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens star OT Ronnie Stanley to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley will undergo season-ending surgery on his injured left ankle for the second consecutive season.
Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot helps wife deliver newborn daughter at home
NFL // 23 hours ago
Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot helps wife deliver newborn daughter at home
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot unexpectedly helped his wife, Aumari, deliver the couple's second child early Tuesday morning inside their Florida home.
Chicago Bears put pass rusher Robert Quinn on COVID-19 list
NFL // 23 hours ago
Chicago Bears put pass rusher Robert Quinn on COVID-19 list
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears placed veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team announced.
Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox fractured hand in MNF loss to Tennessee Titans
NFL // 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox fractured hand in MNF loss to Tennessee Titans
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills starting tight end Dawson Knox suffered a fracture in his right hand during his team's 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans on ESPN's "Monday Night Football," the team announced.
Fantasy football: Tua Tagovailoa, D'Ernest Johnson among best Week 7 adds
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Tua Tagovailoa, D'Ernest Johnson among best Week 7 adds
MIAMI, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa and D'Ernest Johnson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top fantasy football players to add off your waiver wire in Week 7.
Titans use Derrick Henry, goal-line stand to hold off Bills
NFL // 1 day ago
Titans use Derrick Henry, goal-line stand to hold off Bills
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry ran for 143 yards and three scores and the Tennessee Titans stuffed quarterback Josh Allen on a fourth-quarter goal-line stand to earn a dramatic win over the Buffalo Bills in the final NFL game of Week 6.
MLB playoffs: Altuve, Astros stage late rally, tie ALCS vs. Red Sox
MLB playoffs: Altuve, Astros stage late rally, tie ALCS vs. Red Sox
Cody Bellinger, Dodgers rally for 6-5 win over Braves in Game 3 of NLCS
Cody Bellinger, Dodgers rally for 6-5 win over Braves in Game 3 of NLCS
Stephen Curry, Warriors edge LeBron's Lakers with second-half comeback
Stephen Curry, Warriors edge LeBron's Lakers with second-half comeback
Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox fractured hand in MNF loss to Tennessee Titans
Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox fractured hand in MNF loss to Tennessee Titans
Kamara, Henry, Jones lead Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings
Kamara, Henry, Jones lead Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings
