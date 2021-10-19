Trending
NFL
Oct. 19, 2021 / 8:48 AM

Titans use Derrick Henry, goal-line stand to hold off Bills

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry ran for three touchdowns in a win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday in Nashville. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry ran for 143 yards and three scores and the Tennessee Titans stuffed quarterback Josh Allen on a fourth-quarter goal-line stand to earn a dramatic win over the Buffalo Bills in the final NFL game of Week 6.

Defensive end Jeffery Simmons tackled Allen short of the goal line on a fourth-down run on the Bills' final play in the Titans' 34-31 win Monday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Bills opted to go for a first down and try to win the game in regulation, instead of a game-tying field goal attempt to force overtime.

"We have to defend every inch of grass," Simmons told reporters. "That has to be the standard."

Henry dominated the Bills defense, with touchdown runs of 76, 3 and 13 yards in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound All-Pro averaged 7.2 yards per carry.

RELATED Minnesota Vikings put Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson on IR with hamstring injury

"The credit goes to the guys up front [blockers], working every day, pushing each other and fighting," Henry told reporters. "That makes my job easy. Those guys have the will to want to be better each and every week."

Allen completed 35 of 47 passes for 353 yards, three scores and an interception.

The game featured seven lead changes and 779 total yards. The Titans Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off the field in the first half and evaluated for a concussion. He did not return for the second half.

RELATED T.J. Watt, Steelers defense power overtime win over Seahawks

Kicker Tyler Bass made two field goals to give the Bills a 6-0 lead at the start of the second quarter. Henry responded with his longest touchdown run of the season on the first snap of the next drive.

The two-time rushing champion took a handoff from quarterback Ryan Tannehill near the Titans 20-yard line. Henry veered to the right, made a jab step inside and sprinted through a crowd of arm tackles. He outran several Bills players en route to the end zone.

Allen connected with wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 14-yard touchdown on the next drive to give the Bills a 13-7 edge. Titans kicker Randy Bullock made a 43-yard field goal on the next drive.

RELATED Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals

Titans defensive back Kevin Byard intercepted Allen on the Bills next possession. Tannehill ran in for a 4-yard touchdown two plays later to give the Titans a 17-13 edge.

Allen gave the lead back to the Bills with a 29-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Cole Beasley 47 seconds before halftime.

The Bills took a 23-17 lead on a 52-yard Bass field goal to start the third quarter. Henry responded with his second touchdown run to give the Titans a 24-23 lead with 4:32 left in the third.

Allen threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tommy Sweeney on the next possession. Bullock answered with a 38-yard field goal for the Titans.

The Bills punted on their next drive. Henry then ended an eight-play, 70-yard Titans drive with his 13-yard touchdown run.

Allen marched the Bills to the Titans 3-yard line on the next possession, where they faced a fourth down. The Bills quarterback took the snap and leaned forward, where he was stuffed by Simmons and the Titans defensive line, just short of the first down marker.

Tannehill kneeled on the final play of the game to drain the final 21 seconds off the clock and seal the victory.

The Titans quarterback completed 18 of 29 passes for 216 yards and did not throw a touchdown pass in the win. Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown recorded nine catches for 91 yards.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders led the Bills with five catches for 91 yards. Diggs hauled in nine catches for 89 yards and a score.

"I'll take Josh Allen 10 out of 10 times with the game on the line," Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters, when asked about the final drive. "I trust him and believe in our coaches and players."

Henry leads the NFL with 783 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns and 162 carries this season. He also leads the league with 921 yards from scrimmage and 178 touches. Henry's league-leading 130.5 rushing yards per game is a career-high.

The Titans (4-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Bills (4-2) host the Miami Dolphins (1-5) at 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 31 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

