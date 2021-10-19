Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot helps wife deliver newborn daughter at home

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot unexpectedly helped his wife, Aumari, deliver the couple's second child early Tuesday morning inside their Florida home.

According to a team official, Smoot and his wife were walking to the door to leave for the hospital around 4 a.m. EDT when Aumari fell to her knees. Smoot managed to catch her, but there wasn't enough time for the couple to reach the hospital before the baby was born.

Smoot then dialed 911, according to the team, and paramedics talked him through tying the umbilical cord over the phone. The couple's daughter, Ahlani Moon Smoot, was born in their living room an hour later.

The 26-year-old Smoot missed Tuesday's workouts at the Jaguars' practice facility, but he called in to a team meeting and provided an update to everyone.

Smoot and his wife also have a 2-year-old son, Ahmir.

In six games this season, Smoot has notched eight total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one pass breakup.

