Oct. 19, 2021 / 10:14 PM

Chicago Bears put pass rusher Robert Quinn on COVID-19 list

By
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94), shown Sept. 20, 2020, tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94), shown Sept. 20, 2020, tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears placed veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team announced.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Chicago Sun-Times that Quinn tested positive for COVID-19. Quinn appears to be vaccinated as he doesn't wear masks during news conferences at Halas Hall.

If Quinn is asymptomatic and vaccinated, he would be allowed to return once he produces two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.

If the two-time Pro Bowl selection is vaccinated but shows symptoms, he would be able to return once he has two negative tests 24 hours apart and is asymptomatic for 48 hours. If he is unvaccinated, he will have to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days.

Quinn had a sluggish first season with the Bears, recording just two sacks in 16 games last year. The former All-Pro edge rusher, however, is off to a strong start in the 2021 campaign.

Through six games this season, Quinn -- who signed a free-agent contract with the Bears in April 2020 -- has notched 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The 31-year-old Quinn and star defender Khalil Mack (six sacks) are the league's top pass-rushing tandem in terms of combined sacks.

"He's a max effort guy, and so his ability to do it for the number of plays that he's able to do it, at this stage of his career, is impressive for me," Bears outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey said of Quinn on Monday. "I think he's doing a really good job this season of taking care of his body, especially in between games when he has a pretty high rep count."

In 146 career games with the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Bears, Quinn has tallied 329 total tackles, 88 sacks and 28 forced fumbles.

