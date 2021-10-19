Baltimore Ravens star OT Ronnie Stanley to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley will undergo season-ending surgery on his injured left ankle for the second consecutive season.

The 27-year-old Stanley announced he will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after the Ravens placed him on injured reserve because of the ankle issue. According to ESPN and NFL Media, Dr. Robert Anderson performed Stanley's procedure Tuesday.

"At this point in time, my ankle isn't where it should be," Stanley said in a statement. "This is the best decision not only for my health, but also for the team long-term. I look forward to supporting my team from the sideline this season and coming back fully health in 2022."

Stanley's season-ending ailment is the latest blow for the Ravens, who now have a league-leading 17 players on IR.

The All-Pro and Pro Bowl offensive lineman first injured the problematic ankle just two days after signing a five-year, $98.75 million extension with the Ravens in the 2020 campaign. He missed the final 10 games of that season after breaking his left ankle Nov. 1 against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stanley had two surgeries on the ankle before this season. After being sidelined for all of the off-season and the first nine days of training camp, he returned for the Ravens' regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders last month but visibly struggled in the contest.

The standout offensive lineman hadn't played since.

"This is not what I wanted or expected when coming into the season," Stanley said. "Throughout the last year, I did everything I could to be 100% healthy so I could be out there playing for our team and city."

In Stanley's absence, the Ravens will continue to lean on veteran Alejandro Villanueva at left tackle.