NFL
Oct. 18, 2021 / 10:16 PM

Minnesota Vikings put Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson on IR with hamstring injury

By

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings placed Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the team announced Monday.

Peterson will miss at least the next three games after the move to IR. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that he doesn't believe the injury will end the veteran defensive back's season.

The 31-year-old Peterson exited late in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' 34-28 overtime win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday because of what the team called cramps. He was defending Panthers receiver D.J. Moore on a pass that fell incomplete.

Peterson didn't return for the overtime period.

Cameron Dantzler replaced Peterson in the game, and Dantzler is expected to replace Peterson in the starting lineup while he remains on injured reserve.

"I feel fine," Zimmer said when asked how he feels about the rest of the Vikings' cornerbacks. "Patrick's played really well. We'll miss him for sure, but Dantzler's done decent and so has [Bashaud] Breeland."

Peterson signed with the Vikings this past off-season after playing the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Vikings improved their record to 3-3 after Sunday's victory over the Panthers.

