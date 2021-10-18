Browns RB Kareem Hunt to miss at least month with calf injury

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will miss at least a month because of the calf injury he sustained in a Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.

Hunt injured his right calf in the fourth quarter of the Browns' 37-14 setback Sunday in Cleveland. He was taken by cart to the locker room and did not return. He gained 78 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches.

"We will work through all of it, but it's going to be more than three games [missed]," Stefanski told reporters Monday, when asked about Hunt's timeline to return.

Hunt, the No. 2 running back on the Browns depth chart, started Sunday because starter Nick Chubb was ruled out with a calf injury.

Chubb leads the Browns with 523 rushing yards and scored four times through five starts this season. Hunt totaled 522 yards from scrimmage and five scores in his six appearances to start the season.

Demetric Felton is listed as the Browns' third-string running back. D'Ernest Johnson is the fourth-string running back. Felton totaled 14 yards on two catches Sunday in Cleveland. Johnson gained two yards on one carry.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also re-injured his non-throwing left shoulder in Week 6. His arm was in a sling at his postgame news conference. Stefanski said the team will "gather more information" this week about Mayfield's injury.

The Browns (3-3) host the Denver Broncos at 8:20 p.m. EDT Thursday in Cleveland. Stefanski did not rule out Chubb when asked if he would be active for the Week 7 matchup.

"I'm not going to rule him out yet," Stefanski said of Chubb. "Obviously, a short week makes it harder, but he's progressing."