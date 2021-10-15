Watch Live
FDA advisory panel evaluates need for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster
Oct. 15, 2021 / 11:49 AM

Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles traded tight end Zach Ertz (86) to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles traded tight end Zach Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, the teams announced.

The Cardinals sent the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for the nine-year veteran. The trade is pending passed physicals for Ertz and Gowan.

Ertz, 30, is on the final year of his contract, with a salary of $5.6 million for 2021. He totaled 18 catches for 189 yards and two scores through six games this season for the Eagles.

He caught a touchdown pass in the Eagles' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday in Philadelphia. Ertz entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He made the Pro Bowl for three-consecutive seasons from 2017 through 2019 and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018. Ertz set the NFL single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 116 in 2018.

"Zach Ertz built a special legacy in Philadelphia," Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a news release. "Talented, tough, and passionate, he helped to establish our team's culture and played a vital role in our success over the years.

"Zach created so many memories that will live on forever, from setting numerous franchise and league records, to reaching across the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in our first-ever Super Bowl championship.

"He will always be a member of the Eagles family, not only because of what he accomplished on the field, but also because of the wonderful person, dedicated leader, and exemplary role model that he was for nine seasons in Philadelphia."

The 6-foot-5 pass catcher hauled in 579 receptions for 6,267 yards and 38 scores in 123 games for the Eagles.

Dallas Goedert will slide into the top spot on the Eagles depth chart at the tight end position when he is healthy. The Eagles placed Goedert on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Ertz fills an immediate need at the position for the Cardinals. Maxx Williams, the Cardinals top tight end, was carted off the field in Week 5 due to a season-ending knee injury.

The Cardinals (5-0) face the Cleveland Browns (3-2) at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday in Cleveland. Ertz is not eligible to play for the Cardinals until Week 7.

The Eagles (2-4) battle the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. EDT Oct. 24 in Paradise, Nev.
