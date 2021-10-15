Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 15, 2021 / 7:51 PM

Seahawks to put star QB Russell Wilson on IR; RB Chris Carson out vs. Steelers

By
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3), shown Oct. 3, 2021, injured his right middle finger during a game against the Los Angeles Rams last week. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3), shown Oct. 3, 2021, injured his right middle finger during a game against the Los Angeles Rams last week. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are placing star quarterback Russell Wilson on injured reserve as he continues to recover from surgery on his right middle finger, head coach Pete Carroll said Friday.

Wilson, who injured the finger on his throwing hand Oct. 7 against the Los Angeles Rams and had surgery last Friday, will miss at least three games due to his placement on IR. The earliest he can return is in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

Previous reports indicated that Wilson was expected to be sidelined four to eight weeks because of the finger injury.

In place of Wilson, veteran backup Geno Smith will make his first start at quarterback since 2017 on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the matchup against the Steelers, the Seahawks host the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, then have a bye in Week 9.

RELATED Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Bengals QB Joe Burrow among stars injured in Week 5

Wilson was eligible to practice this week before the move to injured reserve. The Seahawks listed him as a non-participant Wednesday and a limited participant Thursday.

Advertisement

Also Friday, the Seahawks ruled out starting running back Chris Carson against the Steelers due to a neck issue that flared up last week.

Carroll told reporters that Carson was feeling much better at the beginning of this week, but the coach said the tailback didn't make enough progress since then.

RELATED Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson to miss several weeks after surgery on injured finger

"It's better for us to get him back and make sure that we don't rush it back, and so we're going to just take this time. It is a delicate thing," said Carroll, who noted that Carson could end up on injured reserve. "He's got something going on in his neck, so we've got to make sure that we do it really well, so we're going to take care of him."

Alex Collins replaced Carson in the backfield against the Rams and recorded 72 total yards on 17 touches. The Seahawks also have DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer at running back.

RELATED Rams hold off Seahawks, QB Russell Wilson sprains finger

Latest Headlines

Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals
NFL // 8 hours ago
Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles traded tight end Zach Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, the teams announced.
Fantasy football: Mahomes leads Week 6 quarterback rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Mahomes leads Week 6 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 6.
Ekeler, Elliott lead Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Ekeler, Elliott lead Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott, Najee Harris, Derrick Henry and James Robinson top my Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021.
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers and Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs lead my Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 6.
Leonard Fournette, Tom Brady lead Buccaneers past Eagles
NFL // 11 hours ago
Leonard Fournette, Tom Brady lead Buccaneers past Eagles
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Tom Brady threw two passing touchdowns and Leonard Fournette piled up 127 yards from scrimmage and scored twice on the ground to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Philadelphia Eagles in the first game of Week 6.
Jaguars LB Myles Jack out for London game vs. Dolphins due to back injury
NFL // 20 hours ago
Jaguars LB Myles Jack out for London game vs. Dolphins due to back injury
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars star linebacker Myles Jack will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in London because of a back injury.
Bears put RB Damien Williams on COVID-19 list ahead of matchup vs. Packers
NFL // 21 hours ago
Bears put RB Damien Williams on COVID-19 list ahead of matchup vs. Packers
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears have placed veteran running back Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 6.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' due to throat contusion
NFL // 1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' due to throat contusion
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that starting quarterback Joe Burrow is on "voice rest" after suffering a throat injury that required a precautionary trip to the hospital.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa practices, nearing return from IR
NFL // 1 day ago
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa practices, nearing return from IR
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since he fractured his ribs during Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dodgers, controversial call end Giants' season in Game 5 of NLDS
Dodgers, controversial call end Giants' season in Game 5 of NLDS
St. Louis Cardinals fire manager Mike Shildt over 'philosophical differences'
St. Louis Cardinals fire manager Mike Shildt over 'philosophical differences'
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
Dodgers to start reliever Corey Knebel vs. Giants in winner-take-all Game 5 of NLDS
Dodgers to start reliever Corey Knebel vs. Giants in winner-take-all Game 5 of NLDS
Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals
Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/