Seahawks to put star QB Russell Wilson on IR; RB Chris Carson out vs. Steelers

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are placing star quarterback Russell Wilson on injured reserve as he continues to recover from surgery on his right middle finger, head coach Pete Carroll said Friday.

Wilson, who injured the finger on his throwing hand Oct. 7 against the Los Angeles Rams and had surgery last Friday, will miss at least three games due to his placement on IR. The earliest he can return is in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.

Previous reports indicated that Wilson was expected to be sidelined four to eight weeks because of the finger injury.

In place of Wilson, veteran backup Geno Smith will make his first start at quarterback since 2017 on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the matchup against the Steelers, the Seahawks host the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, then have a bye in Week 9.

Wilson was eligible to practice this week before the move to injured reserve. The Seahawks listed him as a non-participant Wednesday and a limited participant Thursday.

Also Friday, the Seahawks ruled out starting running back Chris Carson against the Steelers due to a neck issue that flared up last week.

Carroll told reporters that Carson was feeling much better at the beginning of this week, but the coach said the tailback didn't make enough progress since then.

"It's better for us to get him back and make sure that we don't rush it back, and so we're going to just take this time. It is a delicate thing," said Carroll, who noted that Carson could end up on injured reserve. "He's got something going on in his neck, so we've got to make sure that we do it really well, so we're going to take care of him."

Alex Collins replaced Carson in the backfield against the Rams and recorded 72 total yards on 17 touches. The Seahawks also have DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer at running back.