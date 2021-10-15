Trending
NFL
Oct. 15, 2021 / 10:59 PM

Giants QB Daniel Jones clears concussion protocol, likely to play vs. Rams

By
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, shown Oct. 3, 2021, suffered the concussion during last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after clearing the NFL's concussion protocol.

Jones wasn't given an official designation on the Giants' final injury report Friday after the third-year quarterback received medical clearance from an independent neurologist.

"I've got to trust those opinions. I know that I'm not a doctor," Giants head coach Joe Judge said of Jones being cleared to compete. "I know I've got to trust the opinion of the guys that have done a lot more education and research and practice in that field."

Jones suffered the head injury just before halftime during last week's 44-20 loss to the division rival Dallas Cowboys. He took a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit as he attempted to reach the end zone, then stumbled while trying to walk back to the huddle.

The Duke product was immediately removed from the game and didn't return. During practice this week, he worked on a side field Wednesday before being listed as a limited participant Thursday. He faced simulated contact Friday.

The Giants (1-4) have been preparing as if Jones would play this week, with Judge saying the signal-caller was "on track" throughout the week.

Mike Glennon, who filled in for Jones against the Cowboys, took some of the first-team reps in practice in case Jones is unable to play.

The 24-year-old Jones has completed 64.3% of his passes for 1,282 yards, four touchdowns and one interception this season. He has added 30 carries for 197 yards and two scores.

