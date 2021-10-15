Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 15, 2021 / 8:29 PM

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss third straight game with hamstring injury

By
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, shown Nov. 25, 2018, has been dealing with the hamstring injury since the Panthers' Sept. 23 win over the Houston Texans. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, shown Nov. 25, 2018, has been dealing with the hamstring injury since the Panthers' Sept. 23 win over the Houston Texans. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a lingering hamstring injury that has now forced him to miss three straight contests.

McCaffrey has been dealing with the problematic hamstring since straining it during the second quarter of the Panthers' Sept. 23 win over the Houston Texans. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule was optimistic that McCaffrey would return this week after he practiced on a limited basis last week.

Advertisement

The All-Pro tailback, however, was limited again in Wednesday's practice and didn't participate Thursday or Friday, forcing the Panthers to lean on rookie Chuba Hubbard for the third consecutive week.

"It just hasn't been there yet," said Rhule, who declined to call it a setback for McCaffrey. "He's doing everything he can. It's been three weeks. We hope to have him out there next week. ... When doctors clear him and the player feels like they can play, we'll go with him."

Advertisement

McCaffrey was forced to miss 13 games last season because of three different injuries after the Panthers made him the NFL's highest-paid running back with a four-year, $64 million contract extension.

McCaffrey's injury woes started after the 2019 campaign in which he became just the third player in league history to record at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

RELATED Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey injures hamstring, out vs. Texans

The Panthers (3-2) are set to play the Vikings (2-3) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

RELATED Ekeler, Elliott lead Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings

Latest Headlines

Seahawks to put star QB Russell Wilson on IR; RB Chris Carson out vs. Steelers
NFL // 1 hour ago
Seahawks to put star QB Russell Wilson on IR; RB Chris Carson out vs. Steelers
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are placing star quarterback Russell Wilson on injured reserve as he continues to recover from surgery on his right middle finger, head coach Pete Carroll said Friday.
Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals
NFL // 9 hours ago
Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles traded tight end Zach Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, the teams announced.
Fantasy football: Mahomes leads Week 6 quarterback rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Mahomes leads Week 6 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 6.
Ekeler, Elliott lead Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Ekeler, Elliott lead Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott, Najee Harris, Derrick Henry and James Robinson top my Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021.
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers and Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs lead my Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 6.
Leonard Fournette, Tom Brady lead Buccaneers past Eagles
NFL // 12 hours ago
Leonard Fournette, Tom Brady lead Buccaneers past Eagles
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Tom Brady threw two passing touchdowns and Leonard Fournette piled up 127 yards from scrimmage and scored twice on the ground to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Philadelphia Eagles in the first game of Week 6.
Jaguars LB Myles Jack out for London game vs. Dolphins due to back injury
NFL // 21 hours ago
Jaguars LB Myles Jack out for London game vs. Dolphins due to back injury
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars star linebacker Myles Jack will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in London because of a back injury.
Bears put RB Damien Williams on COVID-19 list ahead of matchup vs. Packers
NFL // 22 hours ago
Bears put RB Damien Williams on COVID-19 list ahead of matchup vs. Packers
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears have placed veteran running back Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 6.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' due to throat contusion
NFL // 1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' due to throat contusion
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that starting quarterback Joe Burrow is on "voice rest" after suffering a throat injury that required a precautionary trip to the hospital.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dodgers, controversial call end Giants' season in Game 5 of NLDS
Dodgers, controversial call end Giants' season in Game 5 of NLDS
St. Louis Cardinals fire manager Mike Shildt over 'philosophical differences'
St. Louis Cardinals fire manager Mike Shildt over 'philosophical differences'
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals
Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals
Red Sox-Astros, Dodgers-Braves start MLB's final four
Red Sox-Astros, Dodgers-Braves start MLB's final four
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/