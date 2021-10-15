Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Browns

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.

Cardinals quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen also will miss the matchup against the Browns because of positive test results, according to the team.

With Kingsbury sidelined, the Cardinals said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will share head-coaching duties Sunday.

The Cardinals placed star outside linebacker Chandler Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. When talking about Jones' positive test and COVID-19's impact on the team this year, Kingsbury said: "It's just the way it goes. We've been fully vaccinated now for a while."

Arizona is the NFL's last remaining undefeated team this season with a 5-0 record.

The Browns, meanwhile, will be without star running back Nick Chubb for Sunday's showdown against the Cardinals. The Pro Bowl tailback was ruled out of the contest because of a calf injury.

Chubb suffered the injury late in the Browns' 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and missed the entire week of practice.

In Chubb's absence, the Browns will start Kareem Hunt.

"You never want to see a guy like Nick go down," Hunt told reporters Friday. "Definitely, what he means to this team is crazy. We've got a lot of good backs. We should be able to hold it down until he gets back."

Chubb ranks second in the league with 523 rushing yards this season. He is averaging 5.8 yards per carry with four touchdowns.

Hunt, who was the 2017 rushing champion while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, has recorded 295 yards on the ground this year.