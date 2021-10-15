Trending
Leonard Fournette, Tom Brady lead Buccaneers past Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) carries the football in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Tom Brady threw two passing touchdowns and Leonard Fournette piled up 127 yards from scrimmage and scored twice on the ground to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Philadelphia Eagles in the first game of Week 6 in the NFL.

Brady completed 34 of 42 passes in the 28-22 win Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. He threw first-quarter touchdown tosses to wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end O.J. Howard.

"It's tough to win on the road," Brady told reporters. "Obviously, we didn't play our best. So we have to get back to work.

"We have a good little break here. [We'll] use it and then get back to work. See if we can get better."

RELATED Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed just 12 of 26 passes for 115 yards and a score. He also scored two rushing touchdowns. The Buccaneers held the Eagles to just 213 total yards and held a nearly 20-minute edge in time of possession.

RELATED Fantasy football: Mahomes, Hurts lead Week 6 quarterback rankings

Brady's Buccaneers used a 10-play, 75-yard drive to score on the game's opening possession. He threw a 2-yard touchdown toss to Howard to end that drive and give the Buccaneers a 7-0 edge.

The Eagles answered on the next possession when Hurts fired a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz. Brady threw a 23-yard touchdown toss to Brown on the next drive to give the lead back to the Buccaneers.

Each team punted on its next two drives. Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean intercepted Hurts midway through the second quarter. The Buccaneers turned the turnover into points when Fournette ran for a 2-yard score 1:56 before halftime.

RELATED Ekeler, Elliott lead Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings

The Buccaneers pushed their lead to 28-7 on another short Fournette run on their first drive of the third quarter, but would not score again.

The Eagles started a rally with a seven-play, 75-yard drive on the resulting possession. Hurts ran for a 6-yard score to cut the Buccaneers lead to 14 points.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott missed a field goal on their next drive, but Hurts ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 5:54 remaining to extend the rally. Hurts followed the score with a short pass to Quez Watkins to complete a successful two-point conversion, cutting the deficit to six points.

But the Buccaneers drained the rest of the clock with a 12-play, 65-yard final drive.

Antonio Brown led all pass catchers with nine catches for 93 yards. Eagles running back Miles Sanders gained 66 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches.

"It is just a matter of us putting that together," Hurts said. "It is tough but I have unwavering faith with everyone in this building and that it will come.

"To go toe-to-toe with a team like that, as bad as I started. It is bad and we didn't click early. When it came down to clutch time, at the end of the game, we ran out of time."

The Buccaneers (5-1) host the Chicago Bears (2-3) at 4:25 p.m. EDT Oct. 24 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Eagles (2-4) face the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at 4:05 p.m. EDT Oct. 24 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev.

