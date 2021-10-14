Jaguars LB Myles Jack out for London game vs. Dolphins due to back injury

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars star linebacker Myles Jack will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in London because of a back injury, the team announced Thursday.

Jack was injured during last week's 37-19 loss to the division rival Tennessee Titans and didn't practice this week. The winless Jaguars (0-5) were scheduled to leave for London on Thursday evening for the team's matchup against the Dolphins (1-4) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 26-year-old Jack has started all five games for the Jaguars this season and is the club's leading tackler. The 2016 second-round draft pick has notched 36 total tackles in that five-game stretch.

This will be only the eighth game that Jack has missed in his six-year NFL career. Dakota Allen is expected to replace Jack at weakside linebacker against the Dolphins.

In 78 career games with the Jaguars, Jack has recorded 441 total tackles, 6 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed.

The Jaguars have dropped 20 straight games dating back to a win over the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 season opener.