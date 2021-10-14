Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 14, 2021 / 10:38 PM

Bears put RB Damien Williams on COVID-19 list ahead of matchup vs. Packers

By
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams, shown Oct. 3, 2021, was placed on the list after testing positive for COVID-19. Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams, shown Oct. 3, 2021, was placed on the list after testing positive for COVID-19. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears have placed veteran running back Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced the roster move Thursday, less than 72 hours before the Bears' (3-2) key NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers (4-1) on Sunday.

Advertisement

League sources told ESPN, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Tribune that Williams was put on the list after testing positive for COVID-19. If the tailback is asymptomatic and vaccinated, he would be allowed to return once he produces two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.

If Williams is vaccinated but shows symptoms, he would be able to return once he has two negative tests 24 hours apart and is asymptomatic for 48 hours. If he is unvaccinated, he will have to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days.

The timing of Williams' placement on the COVID-19 list provides another problem for the Bears' backfield. Chicago is already without top running back David Montgomery, who is on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

Advertisement

If Williams is forced to miss Sunday's matchup against the Packers, rookie tailback Khalil Herbert would have a large role for the Bears. Herbert -- a sixth-round draft pick in this year's NFL Draft -- had 18 carries for 75 yards in last week's 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bears also have veteran tailback Ryan Nall on the active roster and Artavis Pierce on the practice squad.

Read More

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' due to throat contusion Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa practices, nearing return from IR Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams done for season due to knee injury

Latest Headlines

Jaguars LB Myles Jack out for London game vs. Dolphins due to back injury
NFL // 35 minutes ago
Jaguars LB Myles Jack out for London game vs. Dolphins due to back injury
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars star linebacker Myles Jack will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in London because of a back injury.
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 12 hours ago
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 6.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' due to throat contusion
NFL // 1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' due to throat contusion
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that starting quarterback Joe Burrow is on "voice rest" after suffering a throat injury that required a precautionary trip to the hospital.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa practices, nearing return from IR
NFL // 1 day ago
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa practices, nearing return from IR
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since he fractured his ribs during Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams done for season due to knee injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams done for season due to knee injury
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that tight end Maxx Williams, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, was "done for the season."
Fantasy football: Mahomes, Hurts lead Week 6 quarterback rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Mahomes, Hurts lead Week 6 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 6.
Ekeler, Elliott lead Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Ekeler, Elliott lead Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott, Najee Harris, Derrick Henry and James Robinson top my Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021.
Players' union asks NFL to share all Washington Football Team-Jon Gruden emails
NFL // 1 day ago
Players' union asks NFL to share all Washington Football Team-Jon Gruden emails
MIAMI, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The NFL Players Association asked the league to release all emails related to its investigation into the Washington Football Team, including those tied to former coach Jon Gruden, a union spokesman told UPI on Wednesday.
Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor amid email scandal
NFL // 2 days ago
Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor amid email scandal
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have removed former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden from the franchise's Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers and Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs lead my Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 6.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Mahomes, Hurts lead Week 6 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Mahomes, Hurts lead Week 6 quarterback rankings
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kelce, Schultz lead Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
Ray Fosse, Indians-Athletics legend and broadcaster, dies at 74
Ray Fosse, Indians-Athletics legend and broadcaster, dies at 74
Dodgers to start reliever Corey Knebel vs. Giants in winner-take-all Game 5 of NLDS
Dodgers to start reliever Corey Knebel vs. Giants in winner-take-all Game 5 of NLDS
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/