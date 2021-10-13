Trending
NFL
Oct. 13, 2021 / 2:40 PM / Updated at 9:16 AM

Fantasy football: Mahomes leads Week 6 quarterback rankings

By
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is my No. 1 fantasy football option for Week 6. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is my No. 1 fantasy football option for Week 6. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes tops my Week 6 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2021.

Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert round out my Top 5 options for Week 6. Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Ben Roethlisberger and Kirk Cousins also land in my Top 10.

Trevor Lawrence and Davis Mills are among the quarterbacks I would consider starting this week if you are weak at the position.

Trey Lance, Matt Ryan, Jameis Winston and Zach Wilson should be out of all lineups as their teams serve Week 6 byes.

RELATED Ekeler, Elliott lead Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

The Kansas City Chiefs got off to an underwhelming start this season, but Patrick Mahomes remains the top scoring fantasy football quarterback. The Chiefs star threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his first five games this season.

RELATED Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings

Mahomes faces the Washington Football Team in Week 6. Washington allowed the second-most passing scores and fantasy points through the first five weeks. Mahomes is my top option at the position for Week 6.

Look for at least 300 passing yards and three scores from Mahomes on Sunday in Landover, Md.

SNEAKY PLAYS

RELATED Fantasy football: Chiefs' Williams, Giants' Toney among best Week 6 adds

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens battle the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Baltimore. The Chargers own the worst rushing defense in the NFL, which should lead to great production for the Ravens, who own one of the best rushing offenses in the league.

Jackson exploded for 442 yards and four passing touchdowns in Week 5. He should find more success this week against the Chargers. I expect at least 100 rushing yards from Jackson in a Ravens win.

He is my No. 2 play at quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is my No. 9 option this week and can be used as a streaming starter. Roethlisberger threw a season-high two passing touchdowns last week.

He should air it out again in Week 6 against a Seattle Seahawks defense that allowed the second-most passing yards through five weeks. Look for Roethlisberger to eclipse 250 passing yards and throw at least two touchdown passes.

LONGSHOTS

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence is my No. 15 option, but should only be in your lineup if you are desperate at the position. Lawrence was the No. 13 fantasy football quarterback in Week 5, when he threw for 273 yards and a score against the Tennessee Titans.

Look for the rookie to produce even more fantasy points when he faces the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in London. The Dolphins are tied for allowing the fourth-most touchdown passes and allowed the sixth-most yards and fantasy points to quarterbacks through the first five games.

I expect him to throw for at least 250 yards and find the end zone twice against the Dolphins.

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is the ultimate dart-throw option this week in fantasy football. He should only be in your lineup if you need a starter because your regular option is on a bye.

Mills was the No. 6 fantasy football quarterback in Week 5, when he completed 72.4% of his throws for 312 yards and three scores in a loss to the New England Patriots.

I don't see Mills posting the same statistics this week, but he should still be useful as a streaming starter. The Texans face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis. The Colts allowed the most touchdown passes and third-most fantasy points through five weeks.

Mills, my No. 14 option, is a near-lock to throw for at least 250 yards and find the end zone twice.

Week 6 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at WAS

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAC

3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at CLE

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at TEN

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at BAL

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at NYG

7. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at CHI

8. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at DET

9. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. SEA

10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at CAR

11. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at NE

12. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

13. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. MIA

14. Davis Mills, Houston Texans at IND

15. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team vs. KC

16. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. BUF

17. Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers vs. MIN

18. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. ARI

19. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos vs. LVR

20. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks at PIT

