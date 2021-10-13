Ekeler, Elliott lead Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings

MIAMI, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott, Najee Harris, Derrick Henry and James Robinson top my Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021.

Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon and Darrell Henderson round out my Top 10 options for Week 6.

Advertisement

Myles Gaskin and Latavius Murray are two other running backs to consider for your weekly lineup if you are in a league that features at least 14 teams.

Alvin Kamara, Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Michael Carter, Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon are among the players who should not be in starting lineups, as their teams get Week 6 byes.

Plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week are available aside from the elite names. Try to find a player who will get a lot of carries, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 6 matchup.

TOP SHELF

Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers is my top running back for Week 6. Ekeler was the No. 2 running back in fantasy football last week, when he totaled 119 yards from scrimmage and three scores on 22 touches.

Advertisement

Look for the Chargers star to surpass 100 yards from scrimmage and score again this week when he faces the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens allowed the second-most receiving yards and nine-most fantasy points to running backs through the first five weeks. Ekeler is an elite RB1 until further notice.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Najee Harris posted his best performance of the season in Week 5, with 122 yards and a score on 23 carries against the Denver Broncos. He is No. 3 in my Week 6 rankings as he heads into a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks allowed the second-most rushing yards and fourth-most fantasy points to running backs through five weeks. Look for Harris to post another 100-yard performance and reach the end zone Sunday in Pittsburgh.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is my No. 5 option for Week 6. The Jaguars face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in London. The Dolphins allowed the second-most fantasy points and fifth-most rushing yards to running backs through five weeks.

Robinson went off for a season-high 149 yards and a score on 18 carries in Week 5. He should get a similar workload, with similar success, in Week 6.

Advertisement

Robinson averaged the seventh-most fantasy points per game amongst running backs over the last four weeks. He should gain at least 100 yards against this struggling defense. He is a matchup-based RB1 for the rest of the season.

LONGSHOTS

Many fantasy football team owners dropped Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin after Week 4. He proved his doubters wrong with 99 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 15 touches in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dolphins face the Jaguars, who allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs through five weeks. I expect Gaskin to be involved in the Dolphins passing game and to gain at least 100 yards from scrimmage Sunday in London.

He is No. 19 in my rankings and can be used as a low-end RB2 or flex play in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Latavius Murray of the Baltimore Ravens received a season-low six carries in Week 5, but that was likely because his team played from behind for the majority of their game against the Indianapolis Colts.

I think Murray's workload will increase this week when the Ravens battle the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers own one of the top offenses in the NFL, which should mean the Ravens will focus on running the ball to keep them off the field.

Advertisement

The Chargers allowed the most rushing yards and sixth-most fantasy points to running backs through five weeks. Start Murray if you need help at your RB2 or flex spot. He is my No. 21 running back for Week 6.

Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at BAL

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at NE

3. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. SEA

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. BUF

5. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. MIA

6. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. ARI

8. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. MIN

9. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at DET

10. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams at NYG

11. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at CHI

12. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions vs. CIN

13. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at CAR

14. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. ARI

15. Zach Moss, Buffalo Bills at TEN

Advertisement

16. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. LVR

17. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN

18. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team vs. KC

19. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins at JAX

20. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals at CLE

21. Latavius Murray, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAC

22. Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs at WAS

23. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. LVR

24. Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks at PIT

25. Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. DAL

26. Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears vs. GB

27. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys at NE

28. Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs at WAS

29. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings at CAR

30. Kenyan Drake, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN