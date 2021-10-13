Trending
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' due to throat contusion

By
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered the throat injury during Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that starting quarterback Joe Burrow is on "voice rest" after suffering a throat injury that required a precautionary trip to the hospital.

Burrow was unable to meet with media members for his weekly news conference. According to the team, the Bengals' training staff advised that Burrow speak as little as possible after he went to the hospital following Sunday's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers to be evaluated for a throat contusion.

Despite the throat injury, Burrow is expected to play against the Detroit Lions this week.

"Everything's going good," Taylor told reporters Wednesday. "We're just limiting what he has to say and how he's got to use his voice through today."

Taylor noted that Burrow -- who wasn't required to remain at the hospital for monitoring Sunday night -- participated fully during Wednesday's walkthrough.

Burrow, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has played in every game for the Bengals since suffering a season-ending knee injury that forced him to miss the final six games of his rookie campaign.

Through five games this year, Burrow has completed 71.7% of his throws for 1,269 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

