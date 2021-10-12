Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Mike Williams and DeAndre Hopkins top my Week 6 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021.
Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Diontae Johnson, Marquise Brown and Tyler Lockett round out my Top 10 options for Week 6. Kadarius Toney and Laviska Shenault are among my other favorite wide receivers to start this week.
Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.
You should bench wide receivers from the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers, as those team are on a bye.
Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:
TOP SHELF
Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers leads the NFL with 61 targets through five weeks. He turned those looks into a league-high 42 catches for 579 yards.
Adams went off for 206 yards and a score on 11 catches in a Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He is my top wide receiver this week, when the Packers face the Chicago Bears. The Bears are tied for allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
Look for at least 100 yards and a score from Adams in this NFC North division matchup Sunday in Chicago.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was relatively quiet in Week 5, with 63 yards and seven catches in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
I expect the Chiefs speedster to get back on track this week against the Washington Football Team. Washington allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through the first five games.
Hill should exploit this secondary in a Chiefs blowout victory. He is my No. 2 wide receiver for Week 6.
SNEAKY PLAYS
Diontae Johnson of the Pittsburgh Steelers is my No. 8 wide receiver for Week 6. Johnson ranks 13th amongst wide receivers in fantasy points.
He scored for the second-consecutive game in Week 5. This week, the Steelers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Seahawks allowed the second-most yards and eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through the first five games.
Look for Johnson to be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's top target Sunday. He is a good bet to secure at least six catches for 100 yards and a score.
LONGSHOTS
New York Giants rookie Kadarius Toney lands at No. 19 in my Week 6 wide receiver rankings. Toney caught 10 passes for 189 yards in Week 5. He should continue to be a big part of the Giants offense going forward.
This week, the Giants face the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams allowed the 15th-most fantasy points to wide receivers through five weeks. Look for Toney, one of my top waiver wire pickups this week, to get a ton of targets in this matchup.
The rookie sustained an ankle injury in Week 5 and his status should be monitored until game time, but he is a WR2 play if he is active.
Laviska Shenault of the Jacksonville Jaguars stepped into a bigger role after fellow wide receiver D.J. Chark broke his left ankle in Week 4. He should see more targets in Week 6, when the Jaguars battle the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through five weeks. I expect Shenault to haul in at least five catches for 80 yards. He is my No. 25 option and is worth a streaming start if your normal starter is on a bye.
Week 6 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at CHI
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at WAS
3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at NYG
4. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at BAL
5. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at CLE
6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at CAR
7. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at TEN
8. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. SEA
9. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAC
10. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at PIT
11. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at DET
12. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. SEA
13. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. BUF
14. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at NE
15. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. MIN
16. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at NYG
17. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at PIT
18. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at NE
19. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants vs. LAR
20. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. KC
21. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. LVR
22. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at DET
23. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU
24. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at BAL
25. Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. MIA
26. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at CAR
27. Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers at CHI
28. Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos vs. LVR
29. A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals at CLE
30. Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills at TEN
31. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN
32. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. ARI
33. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. MIN
34. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. CIN
35. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN
36. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals at CLE
37. Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans vs. BUF
38. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at IND
39. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. GB
40. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. GB
41. Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. MIA
42. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins at JAX
43. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at CLE
44. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. DAL
45. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at JAX
46. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at DET
47. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs at WAS
48. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at TEN
49. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. LAR
50. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. LAR