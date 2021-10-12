Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Mike Williams and DeAndre Hopkins top my Week 6 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021.

Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Diontae Johnson, Antonio Brown and Marquise Brown round out my Top 10 options for Week 6. Kadarius Toney and Laviska Shenault are among my other favorite wide receivers to start this week.

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

You should bench wide receivers from the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers, as those team are on a bye.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers leads the NFL with 61 targets through five weeks. He turned those looks into a league-high 42 catches for 579 yards.

Adams went off for 206 yards and a score on 11 catches in a Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He is my top wide receiver this week, when the Packers face the Chicago Bears. The Bears are tied for allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Look for at least 100 yards and a score from Adams in this NFC North division matchup Sunday in Chicago.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was relatively quiet in Week 5, with 63 yards and seven catches in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

I expect the Chiefs speedster to get back on track this week against the Washington Football Team. Washington allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through the first five games.

Hill should exploit this secondary in a Chiefs blowout victory. He is my No. 2 wide receiver for Week 6.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Diontae Johnson of the Pittsburgh Steelers is my No. 8 wide receiver for Week 6. Johnson ranks 13th amongst wide receivers in fantasy points.

He scored for the second-consecutive game in Week 5. This week, the Steelers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Seahawks allowed the second-most yards and eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through the first five games.

Look for Johnson to be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's top target Sunday. He is a good bet to secure at least six catches for 100 yards and a score.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was the No. 4 fantasy football player at his position in Week 5. He went off for 124 yards and two scores on seven catches in the Buccaneers win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

This week, the Buccaneers face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are decent at defending opposing wide receivers, but most defenses struggle against this Buccaneers group of pass catchers.

Brown is my No. 9 option this week and appears to be locked in with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. I expect at least six catches for 100 yards from this Buccaneers playmaker.

LONGSHOTS

New York Giants rookie Kadarius Toney lands at No. 21 in my Week 6 wide receiver rankings. Toney caught 10 passes for 189 yards in Week 5. He should continue to be a big part of the Giants offense going forward.

This week, the Giants face the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams allowed the 15th-most fantasy points to wide receivers through five weeks. Look for Toney, one of my top waiver wire pickups this week, to get a ton of targets in this matchup.

The rookie sustained an ankle injury in Week 5 and his status should be monitored until game time, but he is a WR2 play if he is active.

Laviska Shenault of the Jacksonville Jaguars stepped into a bigger role after fellow wide receiver D.J. Chark broke his left ankle in Week 4. He should see more targets in Week 6, when the Jaguars battle the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through five weeks. I expect Shenault to haul in at least five catches for 80 yards. He is my No. 27 option and is worth a streaming start if your normal starter is on a bye.

Week 6 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at CHI

2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at WAS

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at NYG

4. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at BAL

5. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at CLE

6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at CAR

7. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at TEN

8. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. SEA

9. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at PHI

10. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAC

11. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at PIT

12. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at DET

13. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. SEA

14. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. BUF

15. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at NE

16. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. MIN

17. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at NYG

18. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at PHI

19. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at PIT

20. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at NE

21. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants vs. LAR

22. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. KC

23. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. LVR

24. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at DET

25. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

26. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at BAL

27. Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. MIA

28. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. TB

29.Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at PHI

30. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at CAR

31. Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers at CHI

32. Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos vs. LVR

33. A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals at CLE

34. Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills at TEN

35. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN

36. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. ARI

37. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. MIN

38. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. CIN

39. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN

40. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals at CLE

41. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at IND

42. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. GB

43. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. GB

44. Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. MIA

45. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins at JAX

46. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at CLE

47 Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. DAL

48. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at JAX

49. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at DET

50. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs at WAS