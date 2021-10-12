Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 12, 2021 / 11:56 PM

Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor amid email scandal

By
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, shown Sept. 30, 2018, coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002-08. He guided the franchise to a Super Bowl title in the 2002-03 season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, shown Sept. 30, 2018, coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002-08. He guided the franchise to a Super Bowl title in the 2002-03 season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have removed former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden from the franchise's Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.

Gruden, who stepped down as coach of the Raiders on Monday after the discovery of emails he sent that contained racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language, coached the Buccaneers from 2002-08. He led the organization to a Super Bowl title in the 2002-03 campaign.

Advertisement

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years," the team said in a statement Tuesday. "While we acknowledge Jon Gruden's contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization.

"Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor."

In addition to capturing an NFL championship in his first season with the Bucs, Gruden's 57-55 record over seven seasons in Tampa Bay make him the winningest coach in franchise history.

The Buccaneers fired Gruden after the 2008 season. He was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in December 2017.

Advertisement

After being fired, the 58-year-old Gruden remained out of coaching until he became the Raiders' head coach in 2018. He agreed to a 10-year contract with the franchise that was worth a reported $100 million.

The Raiders posted a 22-31 record under Gruden before his resignation.

Read More

Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden resigns as head coach: 'I never meant to hurt anyone' Kansas City Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire to miss multiple weeks with MCL sprain Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster lost for season due to shoulder injury

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 12 hours ago
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers and Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs lead my Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 6.
NFL picks three German finalists to host regular-season game
NFL // 18 hours ago
NFL picks three German finalists to host regular-season game
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The NFL picked the German cities of Munich, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf as the three finalists to host a future regular-season game, the league announced Tuesday.
Jackson, Ravens beat Colts in OT after dramatic 4th-quarter comeback
NFL // 19 hours ago
Jackson, Ravens beat Colts in OT after dramatic 4th-quarter comeback
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson threw for 442 yards and four touchdowns Monday night and led the Baltimore Ravens to a comeback victory in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts.
Kansas City Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire to miss multiple weeks with MCL sprain
NFL // 1 day ago
Kansas City Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire to miss multiple weeks with MCL sprain
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be out of the lineup for multiple weeks because of a left knee injury.
Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden resigns as head coach: 'I never meant to hurt anyone'
NFL // 1 day ago
Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden resigns as head coach: 'I never meant to hurt anyone'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Jon Gruden stepped down as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday after reports surfaced saying he wrote emails that included racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster lost for season due to shoulder injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster lost for season due to shoulder injury
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the remainder of the season after the star wideout suffered a significant shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.
Fantasy football: Chiefs' Williams, Giants' Toney among best Week 6 adds
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Chiefs' Williams, Giants' Toney among best Week 6 adds
MIAMI, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Darrel Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kadarius Toney of the New York Giants are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top players to add off your fantasy football waiver wire in Week 6.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Bengals QB Joe Burrow among stars injured in Week 5
NFL // 1 day ago
Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Bengals QB Joe Burrow among stars injured in Week 5
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley were among the players who sustained injuries in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills blow out sloppy Chiefs, Mahomes 38-20 on SNF
NFL // 1 day ago
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills blow out sloppy Chiefs, Mahomes 38-20 on SNF
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Quarterback Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score in a dominant win for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Titans' Julio Jones to miss second straight game due to hamstring injury
NFL // 4 days ago
Titans' Julio Jones to miss second straight game due to hamstring injury
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans star wide receiver Julio Jones will be sidelined for the second consecutive game because of a lingering hamstring injury.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
MLB playoffs: Longoria, Giants take 2-1 lead into Game 4 vs. Dodgers
MLB playoffs: Longoria, Giants take 2-1 lead into Game 4 vs. Dodgers
Houston Astros beat Chicago White Sox, advance to 5th straight ALCS
Houston Astros beat Chicago White Sox, advance to 5th straight ALCS
Jackson, Ravens beat Colts in OT after dramatic 4th-quarter comeback
Jackson, Ravens beat Colts in OT after dramatic 4th-quarter comeback
Penguins-Lightning, Kraken-Golden Knights open NHL season
Penguins-Lightning, Kraken-Golden Knights open NHL season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/