Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 11, 2021 / 11:35 PM

Kansas City Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire to miss multiple weeks with MCL sprain

By
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, shown Feb. 7, 2021, suffered the injury during Sunday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, shown Feb. 7, 2021, suffered the injury during Sunday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be out of the lineup for multiple weeks because of a left knee injury.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Kansas City Star on Monday that Edwards-Helaire sprained the MCL in his left knee during the third quarter of the Chiefs' 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on NBC's Sunday Night Football. According to the outlets, the injury is expected to sideline the tailback for at least two to three weeks.

Advertisement

ESPN also reported that Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill sustained a minor knee injury during Sunday's game against Buffalo, but the team doesn't expect him to miss time.

Edwards-Helaire was helped off the field by some of his teammates after getting sandwiched on a tackle with about eight minutes left in the third quarter. The running back caught a screen pass before multiple Bills defenders collapsed on him, causing his knee to bend awkwardly.

RELATED Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Bengals QB Joe Burrow among stars injured in Week 5

He finished with 13 yards on seven carries and one reception for 11 yards. Entering Sunday night's matchup, the LSU product recorded back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the Chiefs.

Advertisement

Through the first five games of this season, Edwards-Helaire is the Chiefs' leading rusher with 304 yards.

Veteran tailbacks Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon are in line for additional work with Edwards-Helaire sidelined. Williams has rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 45 yards this year, while McKinnon has one carry for two yards and three receptions for 27 yards.

RELATED Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster lost for season due to shoulder injury

The Chiefs' loss to the Bills on Sunday night dropped them to 2-3 this season.

RELATED Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden resigns as head coach: 'I never meant to hurt anyone'

Latest Headlines

Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden resigns as head coach: 'I never meant to hurt anyone'
NFL // 6 hours ago
Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden resigns as head coach: 'I never meant to hurt anyone'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Jon Gruden stepped down as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday after reports surfaced saying he wrote emails that included racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster lost for season due to shoulder injury
NFL // 9 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster lost for season due to shoulder injury
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the remainder of the season after the star wideout suffered a significant shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.
Fantasy football: Chiefs' Williams, Giants' Toney among best Week 6 adds
NFL // 15 hours ago
Fantasy football: Chiefs' Williams, Giants' Toney among best Week 6 adds
MIAMI, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Darrel Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kadarius Toney of the New York Giants are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top players to add off your fantasy football waiver wire in Week 6.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Bengals QB Joe Burrow among stars injured in Week 5
NFL // 19 hours ago
Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Bengals QB Joe Burrow among stars injured in Week 5
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley were among the players who sustained injuries in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills blow out sloppy Chiefs, Mahomes 38-20 on SNF
NFL // 21 hours ago
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills blow out sloppy Chiefs, Mahomes 38-20 on SNF
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Quarterback Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score in a dominant win for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Titans' Julio Jones to miss second straight game due to hamstring injury
NFL // 3 days ago
Titans' Julio Jones to miss second straight game due to hamstring injury
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans star wide receiver Julio Jones will be sidelined for the second consecutive game because of a lingering hamstring injury.
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson to miss several weeks after surgery on injured finger
NFL // 3 days ago
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson to miss several weeks after surgery on injured finger
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson is facing a lengthy absence after undergoing surgery on his injured finger Friday.
49ers rookie Trey Lance to start in place of injured QB Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Cardinals
NFL // 3 days ago
49ers rookie Trey Lance to start in place of injured QB Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Cardinals
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will make his first NFL start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Fantasy football: Kyler Murray tops Week 5 quarterback rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Kyler Murray tops Week 5 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 5.
Elliott, Cook lead Week 5 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Elliott, Cook lead Week 5 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys and Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 5.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills blow out sloppy Chiefs, Mahomes 38-20 on SNF
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills blow out sloppy Chiefs, Mahomes 38-20 on SNF
Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden resigns as head coach: 'I never meant to hurt anyone'
Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden resigns as head coach: 'I never meant to hurt anyone'
Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Bengals QB Joe Burrow among stars injured in Week 5
Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Bengals QB Joe Burrow among stars injured in Week 5
Kenyans Benson Kipruto, Diana Kipyogei sweep Boston Marathon
Kenyans Benson Kipruto, Diana Kipyogei sweep Boston Marathon
Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster lost for season due to shoulder injury
Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster lost for season due to shoulder injury
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/