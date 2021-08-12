Jaguars trading ex-Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN, NFL Media and USA Today Sports confirmed the deal Thursday, but terms of the trade -- including the Steelers' return package to the Jaguars -- weren't immediately disclosed.

"Great place to play behind that D-line," Schobert told ESPN.

The Steelers needed depth at inside linebacker after the retirement of veteran Vince Williams before training camp. His departure left Devin Bush, who tore his left ACL last season, and Robert Spillane as the team's starting inside linebackers.

The rest of the Steelers' inside linebacker group includes Ulysees Gilbert III, Marcus Allen and rookie Buddy Johnson.

"We've got to see what's going on there," Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said of the position group last week. "We've got to find out who's going to be our best backups. Right now, that's still in question, I think."

Schobert, who spent his first four NFL seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns, notched 141 total tackles, three interceptions, 2 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed in 16 games for the Jaguars last season.

Over the past two seasons, Schobert has recorded seven interceptions, 4 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017.