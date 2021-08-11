Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman out 'number of weeks' due to leg injury

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman will be out "a number of weeks" after the rookie wideout sustained a soft tissue leg injury.

"I don't know how many [weeks]," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "It's not going to be months, but it will be weeks and we'll see where we're at."

During Tuesday's practice, Bateman cut while running a route against cornerback Marcus Peters and collapsed to the ground without any contact. The wideout was holding the inside of his right leg on the sideline before limping to the locker room for treatment.

Bateman, who was the No. 27 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, also has been battling through abdominal and core muscle injuries throughout training camp.

Asked whether Bateman will be able to suit up for the Ravens' Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, Harbaugh said he's "hopeful" the receiver can return in time.

"This is tough with it being the first injury in my career, but I trust that God has a plan for me," Bateman wrote on Instagram. "The future is bright, and this is just a small bump in the road. My eyes are set on getting right back to help this team. Be back soon."

This is the fourth injury to a Ravens wideout through the first three weeks of training camp. Bateman joins Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (hamstring), Miles Boykin (hamstring) and Deon Cain (undisclosed) as receivers who have missed practices this week.

The Ravens have just three healthy wide receivers who have caught a pass in the regular season: Sammy Watkins, Devin Duvernay and James Proche.